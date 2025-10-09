Consumer sector sees 4-year high in deals, ₹21,000 cr raised YTD, F&B leads

India’s consumer sector is riding a wave of strong festive demand, cooling inflation, and heightened deal activity, hitting a four-year high in M&A transactions this year.

According to a report by Equirus Capital, the sector recorded 115 deals between January and September 2025, the highest since 2021 and up from 100 deals in 2022. The Food & Beverage (F&B) segment led the charge with 41% of total deals, followed by Apparel & Accessories at 24%.

As many as 237 PE deals were closed January-September (CY2025 YTD), in the last month, there were 7 VC deals and 15 PE deals.

Rs 21,200 Crore Raised YTD; F&B Leads

The consumer sector raised over ₹21,200 crore in CY2025 (YTD), with nearly three-fourths (74%) of all deal value concentrated in the F&B segment.

In September alone, 10 M&A deals were reported, with the Trident Group’s ₹2,486 million acquisition emerging as the largest. Other notable transactions included Marico’s 46% stake buy in HW Wellness Solutions (₹1,385 million).

PE Activity Surges; 99% of September’s Deal Value

Between January and September 2025, the consumer space also saw 237 private equity (PE) transactions.

In September, there were 15 PE deals and 7 VC deals, accounting for a combined ₹25,000 crore in value — with 49% concentrated in the F&B sector. The average deal size stood at ₹1,070 million, led by the KPN Fresh Farm transaction, which alone contributed 31% of total PE deal value for the month.