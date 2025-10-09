Home loan rates at 7.35-15% in festival season: Check offers in Oct

People planning to buy homes and property investors are tracking loan interest rates, which lenders usually trim for Diwali. Real estate picks up in the festival season as banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) offer competitive rates and special schemes to borrowers.

Key highlights:

Lowest rates: Union Bank of India, Bank of India, and Central Bank of India offer rates starting at 7.35 per cent.

Public sector banks’ rates range from 7.35 per cent to 10.75 per cent.

Private banks: Rates start from about 7.70 per cent, with some going up to 15 per cent for specific loan categories.

HFCs: Start rates typically range from 7.45 per cent to 8.75 per cent, with variations based on loan amount and tenure.