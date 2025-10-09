Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Home loan rates at 7.35-15% in festival season: Check offers in Oct

Home loan rates at 7.35-15% in festival season: Check offers in Oct

Lenders trim interest rates and offer benefits during Diwali, leading to spurt in real estate activity

Loan, Home Loan, Money
Loan, Home Loan, Money(Photo: Shutterstock)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:12 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
People planning to buy homes and property investors are tracking loan interest rates, which lenders usually trim for Diwali. Real estate picks up in the festival season as banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) offer competitive rates and special schemes to borrowers.
 

Home loan rates in October

 
According to data from Paisabazaar.com, home loan rates in October continue to hover in the 7.35–10.75 per cent range for most lenders, depending on the loan amount and type of borrower. Public-sector banks offer some of the lowest starting rates, while private banks and HFCs maintain a broader range, with certain lenders offering discounts or special concessions.
 
Key highlights:
 
Lowest rates: Union Bank of India, Bank of India, and Central Bank of India offer rates starting at 7.35 per cent.
 
Public sector banks’ rates range from 7.35 per cent to 10.75 per cent.
 
Private banks: Rates start from about 7.70 per cent, with some going up to 15 per cent for specific loan categories.
 
HFCs: Start rates typically range from 7.45 per cent to 8.75 per cent, with variations based on loan amount and tenure.
 
Here’s the detailed October 2025 home loan rate chart 
Name of Lender
 Loan Amount (Rs)
Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh
PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
State Bank of India 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95
Bank of Baroda 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.50
Union Bank of India* 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00
Punjab National Bank 7.50-9.35 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25
Bank of India 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.35
Canara Bank** 7.50-10.25 7.45-10.25 7.40-10.15
UCO Bank*** 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50
Bank of Maharashtra 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15
Punjab and Sind Bank 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75
Indian Overseas Bank 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards
Indian Bank 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40
Central Bank of India 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards
ICICI Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards
Axis Bank 8.35-11.90 8.35-11.90 8.35-9.35
HSBC Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards
South Indian Bank 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards
Karur Vysya Bank 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90
Karnataka Bank 8.21-10.76 8.21-10.76 8.21-10.76
Federal Bank 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50
Bandhan Bank 8.41-15.00 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58
RBL Bank 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards
CSB Bank 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards
HDFC Bank 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards
City Union Bank 8.25-9.50 8.50-10.00 8.75-10.50
HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs)
LIC Housing Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards
Bajaj Housing Finance 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards
Tata Capital 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards
PNB Housing Finance 8.25-11.50 8.25-11.50 8.25-10.85
GIC Housing Finance 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards
SMFG India Home Finance 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards
Sammaan Capital  (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards
Aditya Birla Capital 8.25 onwards 8.25 onwards 8.25 onwards
ICICI Home Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards
Godrej Housing Finance 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards
*Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy.  **Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank.  ***Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively.
Rates as of 8th October 2025
Source: Paisabazaar.com
 

Why rates matter now

 
With Diwali just around the corner, many buyers consider this an auspicious time to invest in property. Attractive interest rates can significantly impact EMIs, and even a small difference in rates can translate into substantial savings over a long loan tenure.
 
For example: a home loan of Rs 50 lakh at 7.5 per cent for 20 years would mean monthly EMIs of around Rs 40,800, whereas the same loan at 8.5 per cent would push EMIs closer to Rs 43,000, a difference of nearly Rs 25,000 per year.
 

Tips for borrowers this season

  • Compare rates across lenders rather than going with the first offer. 
  • Check for additional benefits such as processing fee waivers or rate concessions for salaried borrowers. 
  • Consider the loan tenure carefully, longer tenures reduce EMIs but increase total interest paid. 
  • Lock in rates if you expect them to rise further post-festival season.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Max Life Pension Fund withdraws licence: What happens to its NPS customers

₹1,000 cr in 60 days: Tata Housing's Varnam strikes gold in north Bengaluru

This Diwali, should you buy gold or stocks? What history and logic tell us

Premium

Fixed-income investments: Look beyond returns, weigh credit risk, lock-ins

Experts on USD's historic peak: Should investors cash in now or wait

Topics :home loan rateBS Web Reportsfinance

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story