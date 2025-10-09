From ₹1 lakh to ₹4 cr: What 30 years in a Mid Cap Fund can do for investors

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:13 PM IST
Nippon India Mutual Fund’s flagship equity scheme — the Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund — has completed 30 years, and since its launch on October 8, 1995, the fund has delivered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.33%, turning an initial investment of ₹1 lakh into nearly ₹4 crore. This translates to an NAV jump of 180x, from ₹10 at inception to ₹2,001.69 as of September 2025.
With an Assets Under Management (AUM) of around ₹38,400 crore, the scheme remains one of India’s largest and oldest mid-cap funds.
“The Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund’s three-decade journey is a testament to the power of disciplined investing and the enduring potential of mid-cap companies in India’s growth story,” said a company spokesperson from Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. (NAM India).
Performance Snapshot
The fund has outperformed its benchmark — the Nifty Midcap 150 Total Return Index (TRI) — across one-, three-, five-, and seven-year periods, and consistently ranks in the top 30th percentile of mid-cap funds in CRISIL Mutual Fund Rankings for three consecutive quarters.
Performance Highlights (as of September 2025)
Portfolio Mix and Strategy
Staying true to its growth-oriented mid-cap focus, the fund follows a Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP) philosophy — identifying companies with strong earnings potential and reasonable valuations.
Financial sector: 25% of portfolio
Consumer discretionary: 17%
Industrials: 17%
Others: Healthcare, technology, energy, and materials
This diversified approach has helped mitigate volatility while offering exposure to emerging market leaders across sectors.
Investor Wealth Creation Journey
The fund’s long-term compounding impact highlights the benefits of staying invested:
The scheme’s Net Asset Value (NAV) has risen 180 times, from ₹10 at launch to ₹2,001.69 as of September 2025. How Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund Compares with Peers (As of September 30, 2025)
Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund ranks among the top 10 out of 31 mid-cap funds.
While the Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund has delivered exceptional long-term returns, past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Mid-cap funds tend to be more volatile than large-cap schemes and are best suited for investors with a long-term horizon and high risk tolerance.
Investors should review their asset allocation and seek professional advice before committing to equity-heavy mutual fund investments.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.