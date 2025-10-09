Home / Finance / Personal Finance / From ₹1 lakh to ₹4 cr: What 30 years in a Mid Cap Fund can do for investors

From ₹1 lakh to ₹4 cr: What 30 years in a Mid Cap Fund can do for investors

A persistent SIP of just ₹1,000 per month since inception would have grown into a corpus of ₹2.25 crore, clocking a CAGR of 23%.

Over three decades, Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund has compounded investor wealth at 22% annually — turning ₹1 lakh into ₹4 crore, and proving the long-term power of disciplined mid-cap investing.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:13 PM IST
Nippon India Mutual Fund’s flagship equity scheme — the Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund — has completed 30 years, and since its launch on October 8, 1995, the fund has delivered a  compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.33%, turning an initial investment of ₹1 lakh into nearly ₹4 crore. This translates to an NAV jump of 180x, from ₹10 at inception to ₹2,001.69 as of September 2025.
 
With an Assets Under Management (AUM) of around ₹38,400 crore, the scheme remains one of India’s largest and oldest mid-cap funds.
 
“The Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund’s three-decade journey is a testament to the power of disciplined investing and the enduring potential of mid-cap companies in India’s growth story,” said a company spokesperson from Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. (NAM India).
 
 Performance Snapshot
The fund has outperformed its benchmark — the Nifty Midcap 150 Total Return Index (TRI) — across one-, three-, five-, and seven-year periods, and consistently ranks in the top 30th percentile of mid-cap funds in CRISIL Mutual Fund Rankings for three consecutive quarters. 
Performance Highlights (as of September 2025)
 
 Portfolio Mix and Strategy
 
Staying true to its growth-oriented mid-cap focus, the fund follows a Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP) philosophy — identifying companies with strong earnings potential and reasonable valuations.
 
Financial sector: 25% of portfolio
 
Consumer discretionary: 17%
 
Industrials: 17%
 
Others: Healthcare, technology, energy, and materials
 
This diversified approach has helped mitigate volatility while offering exposure to emerging market leaders across sectors.
 
 Investor Wealth Creation Journey
 
The fund’s long-term compounding impact highlights the benefits of staying invested:
 
Lump Sum: ₹1 lakh in 1995 → ₹4 crore in 2025
 
SIP (since inception): ₹1,000/month → ₹2.25 crore, CAGR 23%
 
10-year SIP (₹10,000/month): Total ₹12 lakh → ₹36.9 lakh, CAGR 21.4%
 
 The scheme’s Net Asset Value (NAV) has risen 180 times, from ₹10 at launch to ₹2,001.69 as of September 2025.  How Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund Compares with Peers (As of September 30, 2025) 
Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund ranks among the top 10 out of 31 mid-cap funds.
 
While the Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund has delivered exceptional long-term returns, past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Mid-cap funds tend to be more volatile than large-cap schemes and are best suited for investors with a long-term horizon and high risk tolerance.
 
Investors should review their asset allocation and seek professional advice before committing to equity-heavy mutual fund investments.
 

Topics :mid cap funds

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

