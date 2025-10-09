From ₹1 lakh to ₹4 cr: What 30 years in a Mid Cap Fund can do for investors

Nippon India Mutual Fund’s flagship equity scheme — the Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund — has completed 30 years, and since its launch on October 8, 1995, the fund has delivered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.33%, turning an initial investment of ₹1 lakh into nearly ₹4 crore. This translates to an NAV jump of 180x, from ₹10 at inception to ₹2,001.69 as of September 2025.

With an Assets Under Management (AUM) of around ₹38,400 crore, the scheme remains one of India’s largest and oldest mid-cap funds.

“The Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund’s three-decade journey is a testament to the power of disciplined investing and the enduring potential of mid-cap companies in India’s growth story,” said a company spokesperson from Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. (NAM India).

Performance Snapshot Performance Highlights (as of September 2025) The fund has outperformed its benchmark — the Nifty Midcap 150 Total Return Index (TRI) — across one-, three-, five-, and seven-year periods, and consistently ranks in the top 30th percentile of mid-cap funds in CRISIL Mutual Fund Rankings for three consecutive quarters. Portfolio Mix and Strategy Staying true to its growth-oriented mid-cap focus, the fund follows a Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP) philosophy — identifying companies with strong earnings potential and reasonable valuations. Financial sector: 25% of portfolio Consumer discretionary: 17% Industrials: 17% Others: Healthcare, technology, energy, and materials

This diversified approach has helped mitigate volatility while offering exposure to emerging market leaders across sectors. Investor Wealth Creation Journey The fund’s long-term compounding impact highlights the benefits of staying invested: Lump Sum: ₹1 lakh in 1995 → ₹4 crore in 2025 SIP (since inception): ₹1,000/month → ₹2.25 crore, CAGR 23% 10-year SIP (₹10,000/month): Total ₹12 lakh → ₹36.9 lakh, CAGR 21.4% How Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund Compares with Peers (As of September 30, 2025) The scheme’s Net Asset Value (NAV) has risen 180 times, from ₹10 at launch to ₹2,001.69 as of September 2025.