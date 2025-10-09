Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Car loan rates at 7.60-14%: Know best rates offered for Diwali season

Car loan rates at 7.60-14%: Know best rates offered for Diwali season

Some lenders have waived processing fees to win customers amid rising demand for new vehicles

car loan
Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With Diwali around the corner, people planning to buy cars are in a sweet spot. Tax cuts and record automobile sales have spurred demand, prompting banks to roll out car loans at competitive interest rates.

Car loan rates in October

 
According to data from Paisabazaar.com, car loan interest rates range from 7.60 per cent to over 14 per cent per annum. For a loan of Rs 5 lakh to be repaid in five years, monthly EMIs vary from Rs 10,043 to Rs 11,699, depending on lender and borrower profiles.
 
NEW CAR LOAN-RATES AND CHARGES
Name of Lender Interest rate (%) p.a. EMI (Rs)  Loan amount-5 lakh  Tenure-5 years Processing fee  (% of loan amount)
Union Bank of India 7.80-9.70 10,090 - 10,550 Up to Rs 1,000  (No processing fee under festive offer)
Punjab National Bank 7.85-9.70 10,102 - 10,550 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500)
Bank of Baroda 8.15-11.60 10,174 - 11,021 Up to Rs. 2,000
Canara Bank 7.70-11.70 10,067 - 11,047 Up to 0.25% (Rs 1,000 - Rs. 5,000)
Bank of India 7.85-12.15 10,102 - 11,160 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000)
UCO Bank 7.60-10.25 10,043 - 10,685 0.50% (Rs 5,000)
State Bank of India 8.80-9.90 10,331 - 10,599 NIL
IDBI Bank 8.30-9.15 10,210 - 10,416 Up to Rs 2,500
Bank of Maharashtra* 7.70-12.00 10,067 - 11,122 Up to 0.25% of the loan amount (max. up to Rs. 15,000)  No processing fee under festive offer)
Indian Overseas Bank 7.80-12.00 10,090 - 11,122 0.50% (Rs 500 - Rs 5,000)
ICICI Bank 8.50 onwards 10,258 onwards Up to 2%
HDFC Bank 9.20 onwards 10,428 onwards Up to 1% (Rs. 3,500 - Rs. 9,000)
Karnataka Bank 8.97-11.66 10,372 - 11,037 Up to 0.60% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 11,000)
Federal Bank 10.00 onwards 10,624 onwards Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 4,500
Punjab and Sind Bank** 7.75-14.25 10,078 - 11,699 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000)
Indian Bank 7.75-9.85 10,078 - 10,587 Rs. 1,000
IDFC FIRST Bank 9.99 onwards 10,621 onwards Up to Rs. 10,000
Central Bank of India 7.85-9.45 10,102 - 10,489 0.50% of loan amount (Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 20,000)  (No processing fees till 31.03.2026)
*0.25% interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers having atleast 6 months of relationship with the bank.  **Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam.
Rates and charges as of 8th October 2025.
Source: Paisabazaar.com
 

Tax cut, record sales

 
The government’s decision to reduce Goods and Services Tax on cars has effectively lowered on-road prices for many models, enhancing affordability. Auto companies such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have reported strong growth in bookings, signalling robust consumer sentiment.
 
This combination of lower taxes and festive demand has encouraged lenders to introduce offers for the festival season. Such offers include:
 
  • Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra waive processing fees under their festival schemes. 
  • Central Bank of India will not charge processing fees till March 2026. 
  • Punjab and Sind Bank provide a 50 per cent concession on processing fees for select schemes.
 
These concessions could significantly reduce the overall cost of borrowing.

How to choose the right loan

 
Experts recommend looking beyond headline interest rates. Borrowers should consider:
 
  • Processing fees: Even small concessions during festivals matter over the loan tenure.
  • EMI affordability: Ensure monthly outflows are sustainable.
  • Prepayment options: Check for any penalties.
  • Total cost of the loan: Account for both interest and fees over the full term.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

From ₹1 lakh to ₹4 cr: What 30 years in a Mid Cap Fund can do for investors

Home loan rates at 7.35-15% in festival season: Check offers in Oct

Max Life Pension Fund withdraws licence: What happens to its NPS customers

₹1,000 cr in 60 days: Tata Housing's Varnam strikes gold in north Bengaluru

This Diwali, should you buy gold or stocks? What history and logic tell us

Topics :car loanBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story