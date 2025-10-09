Car loan rates at 7.60-14%: Know best rates offered for Diwali season

With Diwali around the corner, people planning to buy cars are in a sweet spot. Tax cuts and record automobile sales have spurred demand, prompting banks to roll out car loans at competitive interest rates.

Car loan rates in October

According to data from Paisabazaar.com, car loan interest rates range from 7.60 per cent to over 14 per cent per annum. For a loan of Rs 5 lakh to be repaid in five years, monthly EMIs vary from Rs 10,043 to Rs 11,699, depending on lender and borrower profiles.

NEW CAR LOAN-RATES AND CHARGES Name of Lender Interest rate (%) p.a. EMI (Rs) Loan amount-5 lakh Tenure-5 years Processing fee (% of loan amount) Union Bank of India 7.80-9.70 10,090 - 10,550 Up to Rs 1,000 (No processing fee under festive offer) Punjab National Bank 7.85-9.70 10,102 - 10,550 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500) Bank of Baroda 8.15-11.60 10,174 - 11,021 Up to Rs. 2,000 Canara Bank 7.70-11.70 10,067 - 11,047 Up to 0.25% (Rs 1,000 - Rs. 5,000) Bank of India 7.85-12.15 10,102 - 11,160 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000) UCO Bank 7.60-10.25 10,043 - 10,685 0.50% (Rs 5,000) State Bank of India 8.80-9.90 10,331 - 10,599 NIL IDBI Bank 8.30-9.15 10,210 - 10,416 Up to Rs 2,500 Bank of Maharashtra* 7.70-12.00 10,067 - 11,122 Up to 0.25% of the loan amount (max. up to Rs. 15,000) No processing fee under festive offer) Indian Overseas Bank 7.80-12.00 10,090 - 11,122 0.50% (Rs 500 - Rs 5,000) ICICI Bank 8.50 onwards 10,258 onwards Up to 2% HDFC Bank 9.20 onwards 10,428 onwards Up to 1% (Rs. 3,500 - Rs. 9,000) Karnataka Bank 8.97-11.66 10,372 - 11,037 Up to 0.60% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 11,000) Federal Bank 10.00 onwards 10,624 onwards Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 4,500 Punjab and Sind Bank** 7.75-14.25 10,078 - 11,699 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000) Indian Bank 7.75-9.85 10,078 - 10,587 Rs. 1,000 IDFC FIRST Bank 9.99 onwards 10,621 onwards Up to Rs. 10,000 Central Bank of India 7.85-9.45 10,102 - 10,489 0.50% of loan amount (Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 20,000) (No processing fees till 31.03.2026) *0.25% interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers having atleast 6 months of relationship with the bank. **Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam. Rates and charges as of 8th October 2025. Source: Paisabazaar.com

Tax cut, record sales The government’s decision to reduce Goods and Services Tax on cars has effectively lowered on-road prices for many models, enhancing affordability. Auto companies such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have reported strong growth in bookings, signalling robust consumer sentiment. This combination of lower taxes and festive demand has encouraged lenders to introduce offers for the festival season. Such offers include: Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra waive processing fees under their festival schemes.

Central Bank of India will not charge processing fees till March 2026.

Punjab and Sind Bank provide a 50 per cent concession on processing fees for select schemes. These concessions could significantly reduce the overall cost of borrowing.