₹1,000 cr in 60 days: Tata Housing's Varnam strikes gold in north Bengaluru

Since launch, Tata Housing recorded 1,090 walk-ins and 377 unit sales, translating into over ₹1,000 crore in bookings
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
Tata Housing’s Varnam Phase I, part of the 135-acre integrated township Carnatica in North Bengaluru, has achieved ₹1,000 crore in sales since its market debut on August 15, 2025, 
 
Spread across 20 acres, Varnam Phase I features 582 apartments and 48 townhouses and row houses, themed around the “grand symphony of life” inspired by Carnatic music. 
 
The project’s location—6.8 km from Kempegowda International Airport—and its proximity to the upcoming metro and suburban rail corridors have made Devanahalli one of the most sought-after residential hubs in Bengaluru’s northern corridor.
 
Since launch, Tata Housing recorded 1,090 walk-ins and 377 unit sales, translating into over ₹1,000 crore in bookings. Over 60% of sales were driven by 100+ channel partners, supported by an integrated marketing campaign combining digital, outdoor, and traditional media outreach across 15+ locations.
 
“Bengaluru’s premium housing market is evolving, and our strategy is to anticipate that change — creating integrated townships that balance lifestyle, sustainability, and long-term value,” said Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd. “Achieving ₹1,000 crore in sales at launch highlights the trust customers continue to place in Tata Housing’s product quality and delivery assurance.”
 
Adding to that, Sarthak Seth, SVP & Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, said the milestone reflects “the success of an omni-channel strategy blending customer insight, digital innovation, and ecosystem partnerships.”
 
Integrated Township Model Driving Momentum
 
Carnatica, developed in partnership with MSR, builds upon the success of its earlier phases Swaram and Raagam, which together generated ₹850 crore in sales within 72 hours of launch. The township aims to deliver long-term value through design excellence, environmental sustainability, and community-focused living.
 
Tata Housing’s integrated township model has emerged as a key differentiator in the premium residential segment, appealing to buyers seeking well-connected, lifestyle-oriented developments outside city centers.
 
Bengaluru’s Premium Market Remains Strong
 
Bengaluru continues to lead India’s real estate recovery, particularly in the mid to upper-income housing categories. With new airport infrastructure, expanding metro connectivity, and sustained tech-sector employment, North Bengaluru has become a magnet for both investors and end-users.
 
Tata Housing’s success with Varnam underscores this momentum and strengthens the company’s leadership in integrated township development—a segment expected to see sustained demand as buyers seek secure, sustainable, and amenity-rich living spaces.
 
A subsidiary of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd., Tata Housing is among India’s earliest corporate real estate developers, known for quality construction, transparency, and on-time delivery. With over 34 projects across India and the Maldives, the company caters to all consumer segments—from value housing to luxury townships—and is recognized for its green and sustainable developments.  With inputs from PTI

Topics :Real Estate

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

