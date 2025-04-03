Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Coverage, premium: What happens to corporate health insurance after layoff

Coverage, premium: What happens to corporate health insurance after layoff

Before leaving the organisation, employees should check with their insurer or HR department about porting their group insurance into an individual plan

Health insurance customers will face higher premiums as insurers implement hikes. HDFC Ergo General Insurance has recently raised premiums for its flagship product, Optima Secure. New India Assurance has also announced upcoming hikes across all its p
Representative Picture
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 4:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
An employee who is laid off by an organisation has to figure out if their corporate health insurance remains valid. Are voluntary top-ups, paid out of pocket by employees to enhance base coverage, valid once employment is terminated? Such questions create confusion.
 
Understanding corporate health insurance
 
Corporate health insurance is provided to employees and sometimes their families. It offers basic health insurance and employees can enhance it through top-up plans that require additional premiums. Top-ups are popular as employees seek higher coverage to address rising healthcare costs.
 

Also Read

Care Health halts cashless claim service at Max hospitals across NCR

Insurers can deny health claims for alcohol-related hospitalisation

Premium

Prudential partners HCL's Vama Sundari for standalone health insurer

What are the best health insurance premium rates for young women?

UK-based Prudential Plc to set up health insurance JV with HCL Group

What happens to the corporate health insurance top-up premium in the event of a layoff?
 
“In such a circumstance, the coverage will cease to exist. Typically, corporate health insurance ends when an employee leaves the firm, which includes complex situations like layoffs. Notably, employees may not receive refunds of top-up premiums unless their policy has a provision for mid-term cancellation. Policies that allow midterm cancellation may offer a pro-rata refund of the unused coverage,” said Shilpa Arora, COO and co-founder of Insurance Samadhan.  Calculate EMI: EMI Calculator Tool
 
“However, this feature will depend on several factors, including the insurer’s refund policy, cancellation process, and claim history. This is why I recommend reviewing the policy terms of corporate plans and checking whether they account for refunds during layoff. If premium amounts are paid in installments, a refund may not be initiated after the coverage kicks in. It is important to note that the final installment deducted from their full and final settlement could cover the remainder of the policy term.”
 
Options for employees
 
To ensure continued health insurance coverage after being laid off, employees can consider these steps:
 
Porting policies: Before leaving the organisation, employees should check with their insurer or HR department about porting their group insurance into an individual plan. This allows them to retain continuity benefits like waiting periods for pre-existing conditions.
 
Buying individual policies: Purchasing a standalone health insurance plan ensures uninterrupted coverage. While premiums may be higher than group policies, this option provides long-term security and independence from employment status.
 
Emergency backup plans: It is advisable to maintain a personal health insurance policy alongside corporate coverage to avoid gaps during transitions or layoffs.
 
Ashish Yadav, head of product and operations at ManipalCigna Health Insurance, explained why people should buy personal medical insurance along with company insurance?
 
Continuity of coverage: Corporate health insurance ceases when employment ends due to layoffs or resignation. Personal insurance ensures uninterrupted coverage.
 
Customisation: Personal health insurance can be tailored to individual needs, offering flexibility in coverage and add-ons like critical illness protection.
 
Higher coverage Limits: Corporate plans often have limited coverage amounts and may not include family members or specific benefits like maternity care.
  Long-term security: Personal health insurance is portable and remains active regardless of job changes, providing stability in unpredictable times.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No fee to be charged for updation of nominees for PPF accounts, says FM

Groww launches momentum investing plan tracking Nifty 500 Momentum 50

Fund review: Bandhan Dynamic Bond Fund

H-1B visa not end of road: Indian workers can try these 9 other US visas

Premium

Learning a western musical instruments sees uptick in popularity

Topics :Health InsurancelayoffBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story