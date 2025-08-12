Credit boom shows cracks: Rising defaults in cards, personal, auto loans

- AUM stood at Rs 38.5 lakh crore as of March 2025, reflecting a 15% YoY growth.
- Net 90+ delinquency remained stable at 0.2%, indicating strong credit performance
- Public sector banks (PSBs) increased market share in disbursal from 42% to 49% YoY in Q4 FY25, reinforcing their strong momentum in the segment.
- AUM stood at Rs. 4.7 lakh crore as of March 2025, reflecting a 29.3% YoY growth.
- Credit cards are facing a consistent decline in issuance, indicating signs of changing consumer behaviour.
- Net 90+ delinquency reduced to 2%, maintaining growth but face persistent delinquency pressure.
- AUM stood at Rs. 15 lakh crores as of March 2025, reflecting a dip of 12% YoY.
- Although there is some stress in the personal loan portfolio, due to policy refinement we are seeing encouraging signs of improvement in early delinquency trends. Private sector banks (PVT) increased their market share in disbursals from 28% to 30% YoY in Q4FY24
- AUM rose to Rs. 12 lakh crores, marking 24% YoY growth, reflecting a strong demand in the secured lending space.
- Net 90+ delinquency reduced to 0.3%, reflecting improved repayment trends
- NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs) increased market share from 48% to 50% YoY in Q4 FY25.
- Gold loan continues its growth trajectory with AUM rose to Rs. 8 lakh crores in March 2025, reflecting 50% YoY growth.
- Net 90+ delinquency remained low at 0.1%, showcasing strong borrower repayment behavior.
- Public sector banks (PSBs) increased market share from 39% to 41% YoY in Q4 FY25.
- AUM for auto loans reached Rs.8.1 lakh crore in March 2025, reflecting an 18% YoY growth.
- Net 90+ delinquency remained at 0.3%, a slight uptick during the same period.
- Private banks and NBFCs maintained a steady market share, demonstrating continued confidence in auto loan financing.
