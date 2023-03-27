Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Credit card spends dip in Feb but top Rs 1 trn for 12th straight month

Credit card spends dip in Feb but top Rs 1 trn for 12th straight month

February typically sees a slight dip in spends compared to other months because it has fewer days. In January, spends had touched Rs 1.26 trillion, the second highest figure ever

Business Standard
Premium
Credit card spends dip in Feb but top Rs 1 trn for 12th straight month

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 6:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Credit card spends in February dipped by about 8 per cent over January, but remained above the Rs 1-trillion mark for the twelfth consecutive month. According to the latest data released by the Reserv

Topics :Credit cardsCredit card industryCredit card charges

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

What is credit score? Why is it important?

Tokenisation to interest rates: All about RBI's new credit card rules

Active credit cards drop 2.3 million in August over new RBI norms

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

Supplement your employer's health plan with a sizeable personal cover

10% of folios yet to comply as March 31 deadline for MF nomination looms

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

Why debt funds may still score over bank FDs and bonds despite tax parity

Persist with your SIPs to accumulate fund units at reduced costs

Next Story