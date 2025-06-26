DBS Bank to penalise customers for low balances, cites RBI guidelines

Balance shortfall
- For regular savings and Growth One accounts, customers must maintain an AMB of Rs 10,000. Failing to do so will attract a charge of 6 per cent of the shortfall, capped at Rs 500.
- For Growth One savings accounts, the AMB requirement is Rs 5,000, with a penalty capped at Rs 250.
- SB ‘Others’ account holders need to maintain an AMB of Rs 1,000, and the shortfall penalty is capped at Rs 50.
- Youth-focused accounts such as Lakshmi Savings Youth Power require an AMB of only Rs 100, with a small penalty cap of Rs 5.
- TASC Savings Youth Power accounts must also maintain Rs 10,000, with a similar Rs 500 cap on charges.
Higher ATM withdrawal fees from May 1
