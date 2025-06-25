IDFC FIRST Bank launches UPI for Indians in 12 countries: How service works

How it works
- Send and receive money using QR codes, UPI IDs, or mobile numbers
- Pay Indian utility bills or transfer funds to friends and family
- Complete transactions instantly with zero fees
UPI for NRIs:
- Log in to IDFC FIRST Bank app
- Link your NRE (Non-Resident External) or NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) account
- Create a UPI ID and start paying
Other banks and apps also support UPI for NRIs
- BHIM
- PhonePe
- FedMobile (Federal Bank)
- iMobile (ICICI Bank)
- BHIM IndusPay (IndusInd Bank)
- SIB Mirror+ (South Indian Bank)
- BHIM AU (AU Small Finance Bank)
