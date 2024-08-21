DDA Housing Scheme 2024: 40,000 flats on sale, starting price Rs 11.5 lakh

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering around 40,000 housing units across three housing schemes, which include flats in the affordable, mid income and high income segments. Apartments will be available at a starting price of as low as Rs 11.5 lakh and as high as Rs 5 crore.
To reduce its unsold inventory and meet the demand for affordable homes in the capital city, DDA has come up with three schemes.
Under the first scheme - DDA Sata Ghar Housing Scheme, 2024 - nearly 34,000 flats are being offered on a first come first serve basis. These flats with starting prices of as low as Rs 11.5 lakh are located in North West Delhi’s Ramgarh Colony, Sirsapur, Rohini, Narela, and Loknayakpuram. Meant for Low-Income Group (LIG) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), these flats are offered at a discounted rate.
DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024
- Units: 34,177 flats
- Price Range: Starting at Rs 11.5 lakh
- Locations: Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Lok Nayak Puram, Rohini, and Narela
- Eligibility: Low-Income Group (LIG) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
- Registration: Begins on August 22, 2024, at 11 AM
- Booking: Starts on September 10, 2024, at 11 AM
- Deadline: March 31, 2025
DDA General Housing Scheme 2024 is the second scheme and around 5,400 flats are on offer, which are divided into a high-income group (HIG), middle-income group (MIG), and LIG categorically. Located in prominent areas like Jasola, Narela, and Loknayakpuram, flats have a starting price of Rs 29 lakh.
DDA General Housing Scheme 2024
- Units: 5,531 flats
- Price Range: Starting at Rs 29 lakh
- Locations: Jasola, Loknayakpuram, and Narela
- Categories: High-Income Group (HIG), Medium-Income Group (MIG), and LIG
DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024
More From This Section
- Units: 173 flats
- Price Range: Starting at Rs 1.28 crore
- Locations: Sector 14, 16B, and 19B in Dwarka
- Categories: HIG, MIG, and LIG
- Sale Process: E-auction
- Registration and EMD Submission: Starts on August 22, 2024, at 11 AM
- Booking: Starts on September 10, 2024, at 11 AM
- Deadline: March 31, 2025
On offer:
- Penthouse in Sector 19-B (tentative reserve price of around Rs 5.19 crore)
- Four super HIGs in Sector 19-B (tentative reserve price of Rs 2.59 crore)
- 21 HIG apartments in Sector 19-B (tentative reserve price of Rs 2.10 crore to Rs 2.28 crore)
- 98 MIG apartments in Sector 14 (tentative reserve price of Rs 1.28 crore to Rs 1.47 crore)
- 14 MIG apartments in Sector 16B (tentative reserve price of Rs 29 crore to Rs 1.43 crore)
- 35 MIG apartments in Sector 19 B (tentative reserve price of Rs 1.31 crore to Rs 1.43 crore)
- As per DDA, the ready-to-move-in, freehold properties are being placed on the market at a 15% discount.
Point to note:
- Registration and submission of earnest money deposit starts from August 21 at 11 am.
- Last ate of online registration in the e-auction and submission of online EMD is September 16, 2024 by 6 pm.
- Final submission of application should be made by September 19, 2024 by 6 pm.
- Announcement of e-auction schedule will be made on September 20, 2024.
- Online e-auction to start from September 24, 2024