Debt consolidation is the financial strategy of taking out a single new loan to pay off multiple smaller, high-interest debts. For a young person, it is often the reset button needed when a flurry of credit card bills, ‘buy now, pay later’ dues and personal loans begin to spiral. Instead of managing five different due dates and interest rates ranging from 12 per cent to 42 per cent, you move to a single equated monthly instalment (EMI) with a fixed tenure. However, consolidation is a double-edged sword: It provides immediate liquidity and psychological relief, but if the underlying spending habits do not change, it can lead to a much deeper debt trap.

To understand if debt consolidation is worth it, you must look beyond the advertised interest rate. The goal is to lower your weighted average cost of debt. If you have two credit cards charging 42 per cent per annum and a personal loan at 15 per cent, a consolidation loan at 14 per cent is a mathematical victory. However, you must factor in the leakages. Processing fees: Most consolidation loans (usually structured as personal loans) charge 1 per cent to 3 per cent as a processing fee.

Most consolidation loans (usually structured as personal loans) charge 1 per cent to 3 per cent as a processing fee. Foreclosure charges: You must check if your existing lenders charge a penalty for paying off your loans early. If the exit cost of your old debt is higher than the interest savings of the new loan, consolidation fails.

You must check if your existing lenders charge a penalty for paying off your loans early. If the exit cost of your old debt is higher than the interest savings of the new loan, consolidation fails. The tenure trap: By extending the repayment period from 12 months to 60 months, you might lower your monthly EMI, but you will pay significantly more in total interest over the life of the loan.

By extending the repayment period from 12 months to 60 months, you might lower your monthly EMI, but you will pay significantly more in total interest over the life of the loan. Eligibility thresholds: Lenders typically look for a CIBIL score of 750+ and a debt-to-income ratio below 40 per cent for the best rates. If your credit profile is already damaged, you may only qualify for high-interest loans, which defeats the purpose of consolidation. How to decide fit, compare options and choose safer borrowing behaviour The decision to consolidate depends on your specific financial profile and the nature of your debt stress.

The credit card profile: If 80 per cent of your debt is on credit cards, consolidation is almost always the right move. Moving from 3.5 per cent monthly interest to a 1.2 per cent monthly personal loan interest creates instant savings.

If 80 per cent of your debt is on credit cards, consolidation is almost always the right move. Moving from 3.5 per cent monthly interest to a 1.2 per cent monthly personal loan interest creates instant savings. The income threshold: If your total monthly EMIs exceed 50 per cent of your take-home pay, you are in a debt emergency. Consolidation is necessary here to extend tenure and bring the EMI down to a manageable 30 per cent, preventing a default.

If your total monthly EMIs exceed 50 per cent of your take-home pay, you are in a debt emergency. Consolidation is necessary here to extend tenure and bring the EMI down to a manageable 30 per cent, preventing a default. The age and risk factor: For a young professional with high growth potential, consolidation allows you to buy time without ruining your credit history. However, for those with unstable income (freelancers or gig workers), a top-up home loan (if you own property) might be a safer, lower-interest consolidation route than a personal loan.

For a young professional with high growth potential, consolidation allows you to buy time without ruining your credit history. However, for those with unstable income (freelancers or gig workers), a top-up home loan (if you own property) might be a safer, lower-interest consolidation route than a personal loan. Safer borrowing behaviour starts with the interest arbitrage rule: Never borrow at a higher rate to pay off a lower-rate debt. Compare the annual percentage rate (APR) — which includes all fees — of the new loan against your current debts before signing on the dotted line. How to protect the credit profile, paperwork and repayment discipline over time Consolidation has a complex impact on your credit score . Initially, your score might dip slightly because of a hard enquiry by the new lender and a decrease in the average age of your credit accounts. However, in the long run, it can boost your score by lowering your credit utilisation ratio — especially if you move debt from unsecured credit cards to a structured loan.

Paperwork When you consolidate, ensure you get a no dues certificate (NDC) from every previous lender. Many borrowers pay the money but forget to close the account in the bank’s records, leading to ghost dues that reappear years later. Maintaining discipline The biggest risk of debt consolidation is the “fresh start” fallacy. Once your credit card balances hit zero thanks to the new loan, you might feel a false sense of financial freedom and start spending on those cards again. This results in double debt — the new consolidation EMI plus new credit card bills. To prevent this, consider cancelling or freezing your credit cards until the consolidation loan is at least 50 per cent repaid. Repayment discipline should be automated via National Automated Clearing House mandates to ensure you never miss a payment, as even one delay on a large consolidation loan can severely damage your future borrowing eligibility.

FAQs What is the true cost once fees, billing cycles or tenure are included? The true cost is reflected in the effective annual rate (EAR). For example, a loan at 12 per cent with a 3 per cent processing fee and a three-year tenure actually costs closer to 14.5 per cent in the first year. You must also consider the interest outgo over the full tenure; doubling your tenure to halve your EMI often results in paying 1.5 to 2 times the original principal in interest alone. How will this affect the borrower’s credit score or future eligibility? In the short term, your score may drop by 10-20 points due to the new loan application. However, as you pay off your high-utilisation credit cards, your score typically rebounds and grows stronger within 6-12 months. Successful consolidation proves to future lenders (such as home loan providers) that you are proactive about managing your liabilities and are a responsible borrower.