Fixed deposit rates fall; Pickleball spreads: Top personal finance stories

In the current environment, with mid and small-caps remaining expensive despite a correction, most flexicap fund managers have deployed a larger portion of their portfolios in largecap stocks, which tend to be more resilient in a turbulent environment.

Flexicap funds received the highest inflow among equity fund categories, amounting to Rs 3,841 crore. In these funds, the fund manager has complete freedom to tilt her portfolio towards whichever market cap category she thinks will deliver good returns in the near future.

When selecting a flexicap fund, do not just go by past returns. Go with a fund manager with a strong track record of performance over at least the past decade. Moreover, the fund manager who fetched those returns should still be there at the helm. Avoid funds with a very high expense ratio or portfolio turnover ratio. Also go with a fund house known to have a strong team of equity analysts.