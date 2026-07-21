EPFO 3.0 may bring universal pension for all workers: What changes

The government is working on an ambitious overhaul of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation ( EPFO ) that could significantly expand India's retirement savings framework.

Under the proposed EPFO 3.0 reforms, the retirement fund body is planning a universal pension system that could cover not only salaried employees but also gig workers, platform workers and those in the unorganised sector, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The proposal is still under development and has not been officially announced by the government. However, if implemented, it could mark one of the biggest changes to India's social security architecture by allowing workers to build retirement savings through contributions from multiple sources and choose how they receive their pension after retirement.

A pension model beyond traditional EPF According to The Indian Express, the proposed scheme will work on a defined contribution model. During a worker's earning years, contributions will accumulate much like the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), with the money invested in government-backed securities and interest credited annually. At retirement, members would be able to choose between: • Buying an annuity that provides a regular pension, or • Opting for a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) that allows periodic withdrawals from the accumulated retirement corpus. Explaining the proposed design, an official told The Indian Express: "Till the time of retirement, it will operate like PF, you keep on accumulating. At that stage when you are retiring, it converts into an annuity or a systematic withdrawal plan.”

Unlike the existing EPF system, where members generally receive a lump sum at retirement, the proposed framework seeks to provide greater flexibility in generating regular post-retirement income. Target retirement sum to help members plan A key feature under discussion is the introduction of a Target Retirement Sum (TRS). According to The Indian Express, members would choose a retirement goal and expected retirement age. Based on these inputs, the EPFO system would estimate how much needs to be contributed over the years to achieve that target. Each member would also receive a personalised digital dashboard displaying:

• Total contributions • Current retirement corpus • Progress towards the TRS • Estimated monthly pension • Projected retirement corpus • Inflation-adjusted retirement projections The report quoted an official as saying: "Adjustments to TRS will be allowed and contribution requirements could then be recomputed accordingly. The system will accept and categorise contributions from multiple sources such as members, employers, or third-parties and update the member's pension balance." Contributions may come from multiple sources One of the biggest proposed changes is the widening of contribution sources.

According to The Indian Express, contributions may come from: • Workers themselves • Employers • Government co-contributions for lower-income workers • Aggregators in the case of gig and platform workers • Corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds • NGOs and donor organisations • Other third-party contributors The proposal also envisages split-payment mechanisms for digital platforms, where a small portion of certain transactions could potentially be diverted towards workers' social security savings. An official told The Indian Express: "For unorganised workers, there is no contribution, they themselves can make a contribution. Or else, a third party can make a contribution. Or, it could be donation, tip or payment-related diversion."

Greater flexibility after retirement Unlike a traditional pension that pays a fixed amount every month, the proposed model would allow retirees to vary their withdrawals. According to The Indian Express, members could increase withdrawals during the early years of retirement by drawing from their principal or reduce withdrawals so that more interest remains invested, potentially increasing future payouts. The proposed system would also provide inflation-adjusted projections, enabling members to compare different retirement scenarios before deciding on their withdrawal strategy. If a rate of 8 per cent is declared on a retirement corpus of Rs 1 crore, the interest would amount to Rs 8 lakh a year, which could be distributed as monthly payouts. Members could also choose higher withdrawals initially by dipping into the principal or lower withdrawals to allow the corpus to continue growing.

Focus on gig and unorganised workers Perhaps the most significant aspect of the proposed reforms is the attempt to extend social security coverage to workers who currently remain outside the formal pension system. According to The Indian Express, the EPFO expects nearly 25 million gig workers and building and construction workers to be brought under the proposed framework over the next five years. The system would reportedly support one Universal Account Number (UAN) linked to multiple employers or digital platforms, allowing workers with multiple sources of income to see consolidated provident fund and pension contributions while maintaining employer-wise records.

The proposal also includes family and survivor pension benefits funded through a separate Family Benefit Fund. EPFO 3.0 to run on core banking technology The proposed reforms are also expected to be backed by a core banking solution (CBS)-based technology platform. According to The Indian Express, the move follows EPFO's recent technology upgrades under its 2.0 reforms, including a centralised database that merged 123 regional databases to improve claim processing and account visibility. Explaining the rationale, an official told The Indian Express, "We have to prepare for such a large volume. It was thought that the core banking solution, which is already validated and regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), would be a very robust system for us. So, that is the foundation."