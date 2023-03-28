Home / Finance / Personal Finance / EPFO fixes 8.15% interest rate on employees' provident fund for FY23

EPFO fixes 8.15% interest rate on employees' provident fund for FY23

Fund paid 8.1% interest rate to subscribers in 2021-22, marking a four-decade low

Business Standard | New Delhi
EPFO fixes 8.15% interest rate on employees' provident fund for FY23

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 11:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits was on Tuesday raised to 8.15 per cent for FY23 from a four-decade low of 8.1 per cent in the previous year.

"The 8.15 per cent interest rate has been recommended by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in the 233rd rate, which will be sent to the Finance ministry for further ratification" said Bhupendra Yadav, union labour minister, at an event.

After the ministry approves it, the recommendation would be notified in the government’s gazette and then the EPFO would credit the rate of interest into its subscribers' accounts.

The EPFO paid 8.1 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2021-22, which was lower than 8.5 per cent from 2020-21. The rate was the same in 2019-20. The rate was 8.65 per cent in 2018-19 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18. In 2016-17, the interest rate was at 8.65 per cent.

This interest rate will be applicable on Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) deposits as well. Those employees whose EPF accounts are with an exempted trust will also receive this interest rate on their EPF deposits.

"Reserve fund has increased as compared to last year. Since EPFO is a custodian of people's wealth, the investment is done rather conservatively, though it is also to increase the wealth as well," said Yadav.

The interest rates are fixed based on the earnings of the retirement fund body on the deposits it has.

Topics :EPFOEmployee Provident FundInterest RatesfinanceProvident Fund

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

Also Read

EPFO raises interest rate to 8.15% for FY23 from 8.1% last year: Report

EPFO aims to invest more in equity for younger members, expand horizon

EPFO wage ceiling likely to be raised from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 21,000

How to check pension status on EPFO portal: Here's a step-by-step guide

Fresh formal job creation fell for third straight month, show EPFO numbers

EPFO raises interest rate to 8.15% for FY23 from 8.1% last year: Report

Declare nominee by March 31 or risk having your demat, MF folio frozen

Credit card spends dip in Feb but top Rs 1 trn for 12th straight month

Supplement your employer's health plan with a sizeable personal cover

10% of folios yet to comply as March 31 deadline for MF nomination looms

Next Story