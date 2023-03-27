Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Supplement your employer's health plan with a sizeable personal cover

Supplement your employer's health plan with a sizeable personal cover

Benefits of office policy could be pared; job loss or a switch to entrepreneurship could cause loss of coverage

Business Standard | New Delhi
Premium
Supplement your employer's health plan with a sizeable personal cover

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Employer-sponsored health insurance is a critical element of the benefits package provided to employees. When the coverage is comprehensive and the sum insured is sufficient, it provides protection, a

Topics :health careHealth InsuranceInsurance

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Motor insurance picked up pace, grew neck and neck with health in H1FY23

Irdai approves amendments, simplifies rules to set up insurance firms

Irdai endorses panel's view to cut obligatory cession to zero from 4%

Irdai tonic for health insurance: A regulator for hospitals and doctors

10% of folios yet to comply as March 31 deadline for MF nomination looms

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

Why debt funds may still score over bank FDs and bonds despite tax parity

Persist with your SIPs to accumulate fund units at reduced costs

Next Story