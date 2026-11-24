Insured employees under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme may no longer have to file separate claims to receive sickness and maternity benefits, with the new regulations allowing the social security body to process eligible payments directly.

The Employees’ State Insurance (General) Regulations, 2026, which replace the 1950 regulations, came into force on November 21. The changes shift several administrative processes online, simplify benefit claims and lay down timelines for payments.

The government has separately notified a monthly wage ceiling of Rs 21,000 for ESI coverage, rising to Rs 25,000 for employees with disabilities.

Sickness and maternity benefits without separate claims

Under the new regulations, eligible insured employees can receive sickness and maternity benefits through direct payment without submitting a separate claim application. However, this facility is conditional on three requirements being fulfilled.

A medical certificate must be issued through the ESIC information system. The employer must submit the relevant return in Form 8B through the employer portal. The employee must have an Aadhaar-enabled bank account linked to their ESIC insurance number. Employer’s injury report can serve as a claim Employees suffering injuries during employment will also have a simplified claim process. Under Regulation 29B, an employer's report of an employment-related injury can serve as the claim for certain benefits, removing the need for the injured employee or eligible family members to file separate applications. This applies to: Temporary disablement benefit

Permanent disablement benefit

Dependants’ benefit in case of death due to an employment-related injury The provision could reduce paperwork for injured employees and dependants, who may otherwise have to navigate the claim process while dealing with a medical emergency or loss of income.

Payment deadlines for ESIC benefits The new regulations also specify timelines within which ESIC benefits should be paid after the required certificates and supporting documents are submitted. The prescribed timelines include: Sickness benefit: Within seven days Funeral expenses: 15 days First maternity benefit payment: 14 days First temporary disablement benefit payment: Within one month First permanent disablement benefit payment: One month First dependants' benefit payment: Three months These timelines can help beneficiaries understand how long they may have to wait after submitting the necessary documents. Contribution periods and rates remain unchanged The regulations do not alter the existing contribution and benefit periods under the ESI scheme. The contribution period from April 1 to September 30 corresponds to the benefit period from January 1 to June 30 of the following year. Contributions made between October 1 and March 31 correspond to the benefit period from July 1 to December 31.