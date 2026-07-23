Even small errors in your income tax return can result in getting a notice
Reconcile tax records, verify the communication from the tax department is genuine, and respond within the deadline to avoid penalties and litigationSanjeev Sinha New Delhi
Reconcile tax records, verify the communication from the tax department is genuine, and respond within the deadline to avoid penalties and litigationSanjeev Sinha New Delhi
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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:23 PM IST