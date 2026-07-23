Equal-weight funds: Pick broader universe if risk appetite, horizon permit

This shifts the focus from company size to broader participation within the same universe. Companies that have smaller weights in the conventional index get greater representation here. This methodology for constructing the index significantly alters stock and sector exposure. In the Nifty 50 index, for instance, HDFC Bank has a weight of about 11.5 per cent, and financial services account for about 36 per cent. Equal weighting reduces HDFC Bank’s weight to about 2 per cent and financial services exposure to about 20 per cent.