Explained: Rs 6.5 cr prize challenge to create digital jobs for 1 mn women

Two Bengaluru -based companies, The Nudge Institute and Mphasis, on Monday announced a 'Digital Naukri Challenge,' to create digital work opportunities for one million women by 2030.

Contestants will compete for a Rs 6.5 crore prize, aiming to create flexible, time-and-location-free jobs for 500 women in Phase 1 and scale to 10,000 women in Phase 2. Phase 1: Proof of viability Remote, time-flexible microwork: 1-4 hours a day

Sustainable income of Rs 200-500/hr for 10+ days a month

Fast onboarding with platform access and upskilling Phase 2: Proof of scalability Demonstrate outcomes at scale across geographies

Demonstrate retention of at least 70%

Provide evidence of 2+ transferable tech skills With a prize amount of Rs 6.5 crore and a duration spanning 20 months, the challenge invites tech startups and innovators to unlock gainful employment opportunities for more women in India, said Deepa Nagraj, Senior Vice President & Global Head - ESG, Sparkle Innovation Ecosystem, and Communications, Mphasis.

The initiative is backed by Manthan, a Government of India platform for research and innovation aimed at fostering large-scale collaborations. The goal is to bridge the digital divide and create inclusive economic opportunities, particularly for women who are underrepresented in the workforce.

The focus will be on providing women from underserved communities, including homemakers, with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed in the digital economy.

Manthan will facilitate large-scale collaborations and provide valuable resources to participating organizations, helping them scale their impact across the country.

Addressing the Gender Gap in India's Workforce

India’s female labor force participation rate currently stands at just 37%, a stark contrast to the growing labor force of men. In urban areas, single women between the ages of 25-29 have a participation rate of 60%, but married women in the same age group only have a 20% participation rate. Interestingly, many housewives, often seen as a large untapped segment, have expressed interest in formal employment, highlighting the potential for economic engagement.

Once selected, the chosen cohort of 8-10 organizations will embark on a 20-month journey to develop and test their solutions. Participants will receive support from an influential group of investors, research partners, policymakers, and academic experts, ensuring they have the guidance needed to scale their innovations.