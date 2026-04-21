Explained: What Maharashtra's Vertical Property Card means for flat owners

Maharashtra has planned to introduce the Vertical Property Card (VPC), a new legal document that will record every flat owner’s exact share in the land beneath their building. For the first time, apartment owners will be officially recognised not just as occupants of a unit—but as landowners.

Currently, land records list only the landowner, typically the builder or housing society, leaving flat owners without documented rights to the underlying land.

The new initiative is expected to bring greater transparency and security to property ownership in multi-storey buildings.

What is a Vertical Property Card?

A Vertical Property Card is a government-issued property record that:

Links your flat ownership to a defined share in land

Records your ownership in official land records

Acts as a digitally authenticated legal document with a QR code

In simple terms, it converts your ownership from:

“I own a flat in a building”

to

“I own a share of land + a flat built on it”

"Every Flat Owner will receive a VPC in which will be mentioned his Flat no., floor on which it is situated, area in occupation, building details and also owners individual share of land beneath the building. It also records encumbrances if any on the said flat. So now the flat owner has a legal documentation recording clearly his ownership of flat and share in land. The VPC will record flat details, exact land share, total building area, and Digital QR code with signature," said Yasmin Carnac, Advocate, D.M. Harish & Co. " The VPC is akin to creating a unique identification number for every residential unit within a building—similar in concept to an Aadhaar number. Once implemented, this system can serve as a foundational layer for integrating and mapping multiple data points," said Pankaj Kapoor, founder and MD of Liases Foras, a real estate consultancy firm.

Such a unique ID would significantly enhance transparency and efficiency by:

Reducing fraud through clear ownership tracking

Enabling seamless mapping of transactions over time

Linking mortgage and financing records

Supporting accurate property valuation

Streamlining taxation and compliance

Providing a reliable history of past transactions

Overall, it would bring much-needed clarity, standardization, and traceability to the real estate ecosystem.

"The new VPC fills in a decades-old vacuum in urban land records. In the past, the state's Property Card only showed the plot and the whole building. There was no government document that listed individual flat owners as rights holders in their own right. The VPC changes this by giving each flat its own digital ownership record in the official land registry," said Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

What exactly will the card show?

The VPC is designed to be detailed and tamper-proof. It will include:

Your name as owner

Carpet area of your flat

Total building area

Your exact share in land (e.g., 1/150 or specific sq. ft. share)

Property group details (like survey/group number)

Digital signature + QR code for authentication

Example:

If a building stands on 10,000 sq ft of land and has 100 flats, your card may show something like:

800 sq ft flat + 100 sq ft land share

"The card has the owner's name, the flat's carpet area, the actual land share in square feet, building information and a QR-coded digital signature to stop fraud or tampering. Every new flat in Maharashtra must get one starting on January 1, 2026. Housing societies will accept applications for the card until December 2027 for a small charge," said Kumar.

Why this is a big deal

For decades, India’s property system has had a gap:

Land records recognise land parcels but not individual flats in buildings

This means:

Flat owners don’t directly appear in land records

Ownership is routed through societies or builders

