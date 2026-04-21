PPF for children decoded: Limits, tax breaks, and withdrawal rules

A child’s Public Provident Fund (PPF) account comes with strict contribution caps, a long lock-in, and tax-free returns but missteps on limits and withdrawals can dilute its benefits.

Why PPF for a child still finds favour

PPF remains a low-risk, government-backed savings option with an interest rate currently at 7.1 per cent (reviewed quarterly). It falls under the exempt-exempt-exempt (EEE) category, meaning:

Contributions qualify for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act

Interest earned is tax-free

Maturity proceeds are fully tax-free

For parents planning long-term goals such as education, PPF offers predictability, though returns may lag market-linked instruments over time.

How to open a PPF account for a minor A PPF account for a child can be opened by a parent or legal guardian at a bank or post office. The process is straightforward: Submit an application form with KYC documents (Aadhaar, address proof, photograph)

Open the account in the minor’s name, operated by the guardian

Many banks allow digital account opening through net banking

Once the child turns 18, the account must be converted into a regular (major) account with fresh documentation. A key restriction: Only one PPF account per individual is allowed, including minors.

Contribution rules: Where most investors slip The biggest area of confusion is the annual contribution limit. The maximum deposit allowed is Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year

This limit is combined across all PPF accounts held by an individual, including accounts opened for children In effect, parents cannot separately invest Rs 1.5 lakh each into a child’s PPF account. Illustration: If both parents contribute Rs 75,000 each → total Rs 1.5 lakh → fully eligible

If both contribute Rs 1.5 lakh each → total Rs 3 lakh → excess not eligible for tax benefits

If a parent splits investment between own and child’s account → combined cap remains Rs 1.5 lakh Any contribution beyond the limit does not earn tax benefits and may complicate compliance.

Tax treatment Money invested in a child’s PPF account is treated as a gift. Under clubbing provisions, income from such investments is typically added to the higher-earning parent’s income. However, since PPF interest is fully tax-exempt, this clubbing rule does not create any additional tax liability, a structural advantage over many other instruments. Lock-in, tenure and extension PPF is designed for long-term accumulation: Initial tenure: 15 years

Can be extended indefinitely in blocks of 5 years

Extension requires a formal request; it is not automatic

During extension, investors can either continue contributions or keep the account without fresh deposits. Loan and liquidity options While PPF is largely illiquid, it offers limited flexibility:

Loan facility available after one year, up to 25 per cent of balance

A second loan is allowed only after the first is repaid

This can provide short-term liquidity without breaking the investment. Withdrawal rules explained There are three types of withdrawals in PPF: 1. Partial withdrawal Allowed after five years

Up to 50 per cent of balance can be withdrawn

For minors, withdrawal requires a declaration that funds are for the child’s benefit 2. Premature closure Allowed after five years, but only under specific conditions such as:

Higher education

Medical emergencies

Change in residency status

Carries a 1 percentage point reduction in interest rate 3. Full withdrawal