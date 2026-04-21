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PPF for children decoded: Limits, tax breaks, and withdrawal rules

Public provident fund for children explained: Account opening, Rs 1.5 lakh limit, tax benefits, withdrawal rules decoded

PPF, Public Provident Fund
PPF, Public Provident Fund(Photo: Shutterstock)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 12:37 PM IST
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A child’s Public Provident Fund (PPF) account comes with strict contribution caps, a long lock-in, and tax-free returns but missteps on limits and withdrawals can dilute its benefits.
 

Why PPF for a child still finds favour

 
PPF remains a low-risk, government-backed savings option with an interest rate currently at 7.1 per cent (reviewed quarterly). It falls under the exempt-exempt-exempt (EEE) category, meaning:
 
  • Contributions qualify for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act
  • Interest earned is tax-free
  • Maturity proceeds are fully tax-free
For parents planning long-term goals such as education, PPF offers predictability, though returns may lag market-linked instruments over time.
 

How to open a PPF account for a minor

 
A PPF account for a child can be opened by a parent or legal guardian at a bank or post office. The process is straightforward:
 
  • Submit an application form with KYC documents (Aadhaar, address proof, photograph)
  • Open the account in the minor’s name, operated by the guardian
  • Many banks allow digital account opening through net banking
  • Once the child turns 18, the account must be converted into a regular (major) account with fresh documentation.
 
A key restriction: Only one PPF account per individual is allowed, including minors.
 

Contribution rules: Where most investors slip

 
The biggest area of confusion is the annual contribution limit.
 
  • The maximum deposit allowed is Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year
  • This limit is combined across all PPF accounts held by an individual, including accounts opened for children
In effect, parents cannot separately invest Rs 1.5 lakh each into a child’s PPF account.
 
Illustration:
 
  • If both parents contribute Rs 75,000 each → total Rs 1.5 lakh → fully eligible
  • If both contribute Rs 1.5 lakh each → total Rs 3 lakh → excess not eligible for tax benefits
  • If a parent splits investment between own and child’s account → combined cap remains Rs 1.5 lakh
Any contribution beyond the limit does not earn tax benefits and may complicate compliance.
 

Tax treatment

 
Money invested in a child’s PPF account is treated as a gift. Under clubbing provisions, income from such investments is typically added to the higher-earning parent’s income.
 
However, since PPF interest is fully tax-exempt, this clubbing rule does not create any additional tax liability, a structural advantage over many other instruments.
 

Lock-in, tenure and extension

 
PPF is designed for long-term accumulation:
 
  • Initial tenure: 15 years
  • Can be extended indefinitely in blocks of 5 years
  • Extension requires a formal request; it is not automatic
  • During extension, investors can either continue contributions or keep the account without fresh deposits.
 

Loan and liquidity options

 
While PPF is largely illiquid, it offers limited flexibility:
 
  • Loan facility available after one year, up to 25 per cent of balance
  • A second loan is allowed only after the first is repaid
  • This can provide short-term liquidity without breaking the investment.
 

Withdrawal rules explained

 
There are three types of withdrawals in PPF:
 
1. Partial withdrawal
 
  • Allowed after five years
  • Up to 50 per cent of balance can be withdrawn
  • For minors, withdrawal requires a declaration that funds are for the child’s benefit
2. Premature closure
 
  • Allowed after five years, but only under specific conditions such as:
  • Higher education
  • Medical emergencies
  • Change in residency status
  • Carries a 1 percentage point reduction in interest rate
3. Full withdrawal
 
  • Permitted after maturity (15 years)
  • Entire corpus is tax free

Where PPF fits in a child’s portfolio

 
PPF works best as a stable, debt-oriented component in a child-focused financial plan. However, it may not be sufficient on its own for long-term goals like higher education, where inflation is high.
 
Parents typically combine it with:
 
  • Equity mutual funds for growth
  • Targeted schemes such as Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (for girl children)
  • Fixed deposits for short-term needs
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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

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