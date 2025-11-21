Fake RBI voicemail seeks people's bank details in new scam, warns govt

Cheats are sending voicemails impersonating the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and claiming that a recipient is at risk due to issues with a credit card or bank account, the government’s fact check unit has said.

“Beware! This is a scam,” it said on X.

How the scam works

The caller pretends to be from the RBI and cites concocted issues with your bank account or credit card.

The intent is to pressure recipients and make them share personal banking information.

Victims who respond risk losing money directly from their accounts or exposing sensitive personal data.

Government advice for the public PIB Fact Check urged citizens to verify suspicious messages claiming to be from central government agencies. People are advised: Do not respond to unsolicited calls or voicemails claiming urgent action on your bank account. Never share banking passwords, OTPs, or card details with anyone, even if the caller claims to be from RBI. Report suspected scams to official channels. The PIB Fact Check team can be reached at +91 87997 11259 or via factcheck@pib.gov.in. Stay alert, protect your accounts With scams evolving rapidly, awareness remains the best defence. RBI and government authorities have consistently advised citizens to treat any unsolicited financial alerts with scepticism. Remember, the RBI does not make individual calls or send voicemails threatening account suspension.