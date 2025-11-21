Nov-end car loans start at 7.6%: Check rates, repayment terms of lenders

People who plan to buy a car to avail of year-end discounts should compare interest rates and fees of vehicle loans to manage their monthly outgoings.

Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are offering competitive car loan rates, with public-sector lenders having the most affordable terms. Data on loan rates and EMI below is from Paisabazaar.com (as of November 19).

Public-sector banks

For borrowers prioritising low interest rates, major public-sector banks remain the most attractive options.

Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and UCO Bank offer some of the lowest starting rates, beginning at 7.60–7.80 per cent.

Canara Bank has one of the most competitive offers, starting at 7.70 per cent, paired with a full processing fee waiver till 31 December 2025. Central Bank of India also stands out by waiving processing fees till 31 March 2026, reducing upfront costs significantly. These lower rates translate into EMIs starting from roughly Rs 10,043–Rs 10,102 for a five-year, Rs 5 lakh loan. Private banks Private-sector lenders tend to price higher, although they may offer faster approvals and more flexible documentation. ICICI Bank starts at 8.50 per cent HDFC Bank from 9.20 per cent

Karnataka Bank at 9.00 per cent NBFCs Non-bank lenders typically offer wider eligibility and faster disbursal but at significantly higher interest rates. Tata Capital and IDFC FIRST Bank begin around 9.49–9.99 per cent, Bajaj Finserv, Shriram Finance, and HDB Financial Services can go up to 19–28 per cent, depending on the borrower’s profile and vehicle type. EMIs rise sharply at these levels, with the highest band touching Rs 15,568 for a similar loan and tenure. Latest car loan rates in November Name of Banks/NBFCs Interest rate (%) p.a. EMI (Rs) Loan amount-5 lakh Tenure-5 years Processing fee (% of loan amount) Union Bank of India 7.80-9.70 10,090 - 10,550 Up to Rs 1,000 Punjab National Bank 7.80-9.70 10,090 - 10,550 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500) Bank of Baroda 8.15-11.60 10,174 - 11,021 Up to Rs. 2,000 Canara Bank 7.70-11.70 10,067 - 11,047 100% waiver till 31.12.2025 Bank of India 7.85-12.15 10,102 - 11,160 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000) UCO Bank 7.60-10.25 10,043 - 10,685 NIL on all cars & electric vehicle loans State Bank of India 8.75 10,319 Rs 750 - Rs 1,500 IDBI Bank 7.95-9.10 10,126 - 10,403 Rs 2,500 Bank of Maharashtra* 7.70-12.00 10,067 - 11,122 0.25% (Rs 1,000 - Rs 15,000) Indian Overseas Bank 7.80-12.00 10,090 - 11,122 0.50% (Rs 500 - Rs 5,000) ICICI Bank 8.50 onwards 10,258 onwards Up to 2% HDFC Bank 9.20 onwards 10,428 onwards Up to 1% (Rs. 3,500 - Rs. 9,000) Karnataka Bank 9.00-11.69 10,379 - 11,044 Up to 0.60% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 11,000) Federal Bank 10.00 onwards 10,624 onwards Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 4,500 Punjab and Sind Bank** 7.75-14.25 10,078 - 11,699 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000) Indian Bank 7.75-9.85 10,078 - 10,587 Rs. 1,200 IDFC FIRST Bank 9.99 onwards 10,621 onwards Up to Rs. 10,000 Central Bank of India 7.85-9.45 10,102 - 10,489 No processing fees till 31.03.2026 Tata Capital 9.49% onwards 10,498 onwards Up to 2.95% Bajaj Finserv Up to 19% Up to 12,970 Up to 2.95% Shriram Finance 10% - 28% 10,624 - 15,568 Up to 5% HDB Financial Services 8.00% - 26.00% 10,138 - 14,970 Up to 3.54% Sundaram Finance 8.00% - 20.00% 10,138 - 13,247 1% - 5% *0.25% interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers having atleast 6 months of relationship with the bank. **Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam. Rates and charges as of 19th Nov 2025. Source: Paisabazaar.com