Home loans range from 7.35% to 15% in Nov: Check best offers here

Banks and housing finance companies are holding home rates steady in November, hoping to impress customers in the year-end property sale season.

According to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com, the lowest advertised rates start at around 7.35–7.50 per cent for borrowers with strong credit scores.

Public sector banks

State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and several other public lenders offer the most competitive small and mid-ticket home loans.

According to Paisabazaar.com, Union Bank of India and Bank of India are among those quoting starting rates of 7.35 per cent across loan slabs, subject to borrower profile.

UCO Bank provides an additional 0.05 percentage point concession for women borrowers and 0.10 percentage point for takeover loans. Canara Bank offers additional benefits under specific credit-risk grades and for borrowers who maintain their salary account with the bank. Union Bank gives a 0.05 percentage point concession to borrowers opting for an insurance policy. These concessions can meaningfully lower the effective rate for eligible borrowers. Private banks Private-sector lenders generally quote slightly higher starting rates, with most beginning between 7.65 per cent and 8.35 per cent. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HSBC are offering rates from the 7.65–7.90 per cent range, depending on borrower profile and loan size.

At the upper end, some private banks such as Karur Vysya Bank and Federal Bank are quoting rates starting from 8.20–8.75 per cent. Axis Bank’s advertised range extends up to 11.90 per cent for certain categories. Housing finance companies Housing finance companies offer competitive terms too, with LIC Housing Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, ICICI Home Finance and Godrej Housing Finance starting from around 7.45–7.75 per cent. Premiums increase for non-salaried applicants or for lenders with higher risk-based pricing models. SMFG India Home Finance, for instance, starts at 10 per cent. PNB Housing Finance and Sammaan Capital (formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) are quoting rates between 8.25 per cent and 11.50 per cent, depending on loan amount and borrower creditworthiness.

Home loan rates in Novemeber Name of Lender Loan Amount (Rs) Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS State Bank of India 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95 Bank of Baroda 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.50 Union Bank of India* 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00 Punjab National Bank 7.50-9.35 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25 Bank of India 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.35 Canara Bank** 7.50-10.25 7.45-10.25 7.40-10.15 UCO Bank*** 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50 Bank of Maharashtra 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15 Punjab and Sind Bank 7.55-10.95 7.55-10.95 7.55-10.95 Indian Overseas Bank 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards Indian Bank 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40 Central Bank of India 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40 PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards ICICI Bank 7.65 onwards 7.65 onwards 7.65 onwards Axis Bank 8.35-11.90 8.35-11.90 8.35-9.35 HSBC Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards South Indian Bank 7.80 onwards 7.80 onwards 7.80 onwards Karur Vysya Bank 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90 Karnataka Bank 8.24-10.79 8.24-10.79 8.24-10.79 Federal Bank 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50 Bandhan Bank 8.41-15.00 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58 RBL Bank 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards CSB Bank 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards HDFC Bank 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards City Union Bank 8.25-9.50 8.50-10.00 8.75-10.50 HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs) LIC Housing Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards Bajaj Housing Finance 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards Tata Capital 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards PNB Housing Finance 8.25-11.50 8.25-11.50 8.25-10.85 GIC Housing Finance 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards SMFG India Home Finance 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards Sammaan Capital (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards Aditya Birla Capital 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards ICICI Home Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards Godrej Housing Finance 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards *Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy. **Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank. ***Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively. Rates as of 19th Nov 2025 Source: Paisabazaar.com