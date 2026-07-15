File full and accurate details in tax return forms to claim deductions

For house rent allowance (HRA) claims under Section 10(13A), taxpayers must disclose their place of residence, HRA received, rent paid and salary details. “Ensure that HRA details match Form 16 and rent records. Claim the exemption only if you actually pay rent and occupy the rented accommodation. Correctly identify whether the residence is in a metro or non-metro city,” says Surana. This classification determines whether the threshold is 40 per cent or 50 per cent of salary.

Taxpayers must provide the landlord's Permanent Account Number (PAN) if annual rent exceeds Rs 1 lakh. Taxpayers should claim only the amount that the prescribed formula permits. “A few conditions apply: HRA cannot be claimed if it is not received as a salary component. The self-employed cannot claim HRA and may instead consider relief under Section 80GG. It also cannot be claimed if you live in your own house,” says Anandan. Taxpayers under the new tax regime cannot claim the HRA exemption.