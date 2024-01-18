Financial goal to liquidity need: What to get from tax-saving investments

A woman recently approached a financial planner to have her portfolio examined. While going through it, the planner found she held a child insurance plan. This is a plan that parents invest in for payouts at specific intervals. When asked what a child plan was doing in her portfolio (the woman is unmarried), she replied that the institution that had sold it to her had said that subscribing to it would help her save tax.

January to March is the period when the bulk of tax-saving investments occur. Financial intermediaries are out in full strength trying to push their products. In a hurry to complete their tax planning and submit proof of investment to their company's accounts department, many investors, like the lady in the story above, end up buying unsuitable products.



Key considerations

When buying a tax-saving instrument, one should not lose sight of critical considerations.

The first is financial goal. “The tax-saving instruments you buy must align with your financial goals. Tax planning cannot be an end in itself,” says Vishal Dhawan, chief financial planner, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.





Investors must also factor in their investment horizon (long, medium or short term). They must also heed the lock-in the product comes with. "Many of these tax-saving products have a lock-in, which means you may have to stay invested for a period ranging from three years to more than a decade," says Arvind Rao, founder, Arvind Rao and Associates.



Only people with for long-term goals should invest in products like Public Provident Fund (PPF) or National Pension System (NPS).

Investors should also consider asset allocation when choosing tax-saving instruments. If their existing portfolio is skewed towards equities, they should go for fixed-income products, and vice versa. “Your portfolio should not be skewed heavily towards equities. If there is an emergency and you need money, and the equity markets are not doing well at that point, you may have to sell your holdings at a loss. Similarly, the portfolio should not be heavily skewed towards products such as EPF and PPF, since you need the equity component to beat inflation,” says Dhawan.



All products come with a cost attached. “The expense of the product should be a key criterion,” says Dhawan.

Insurance first

Before you begin investing to build wealth, ensure that you have safeguarded yourself against a few major risks. Begin your tax planning by checking whether you have adequate life and health insurance.

Term insurance is the most cost-effective option for covering the risk of loss of life. “Ideally, one should buy term insurance equal to 10 times annual income,” says Kapil Mehta, co-founder, SecureNow. He adds that one should ensure the amount of coverage is adequate and the plan is cost-effective.







Next, make sure that you have adequate health insurance plan to meet the needs of your family. "The cover should be such that if you have to go to go to a hospital near your home for a major procedure, such as a bypass surgery or cancer treatment, it is not found to be inadequate," says Mehta. He adds that in a Metro city, a family should have a minimum cover of Rs 15 lakh. Alternatively, one should buy a sum insured equivalent to one year's annual income.



When choosing a health insurance plan, ensure that the number of years for which pre-existing conditions are excluded from coverage is minimal. Also, the room that you are eligible for should meet your expectations. Finally, check the claims payment track record of the insurer.

Investment needs

Equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS), which are also called tax-saver funds, are 100 per cent equity products. “Being equity products, they have the potential to offer high returns. They also have the shortest lock-in period of three years among all tax-saving investments,” says Rao.

As for the downside, being equity products, they can be volatile. Dhawan suggests that investors should put money into these funds through the systematic investment plan route and they should not be governed purely by the past year’s return when selecting this product but should consider longer-term returns for a more balanced view of their potential.



Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF): It comes with zero credit risk since it is government-backed. The 8.15 per cent return that investors can earn by opting for VPF is attractive.

But while the rate is higher than in other fixed-income instruments, it changes every year. Liquidity is another issue one should pay heed to before deciding to opt for VPF. The money gets locked in for a long time and can only be withdrawn under special situations.

Nowadays, returns from EPF/VPF have become taxable if the contributions exceed a certain threshold. Despite this, the returns remain attractive even for the post-tax component.



The decision to go for VPF should be driven by your asset allocation. If you are underweight on debt and are fine with locking in your money for a long period, go for it.

Public Provident Fund (PPF): PPF, which is also a government-backed product, offers an attractive tax-free return of 7.1 per cent. Investors also get a tax deduction of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh at the time of investment.

They, however, need to be comfortable with the lock-in of 15 years (limited liquidity is available after five years). The amount that can be invested in PPF in a single financial year is capped at Rs. 1.5 lakh.



Invest in PPF if your financial goals allow you to lock in your money for a long period and investing in it aligns with your asset allocation.

National Pension System (NPS): NPS offers a lot of flexibility and choice. Investors can choose their allocation to equities and debt and select their fund manager. It is also a cost-efficient investment.

Through NPS investors can get exposure to equities which can translate into higher returns over the long term. They also get an additional tax deduction of Rs. 50,000 over and above the deduction of Rs. 1.5 lakh under Section 80C.

Upon retirement, investors can withdraw 60 per cent of the corpus as a lump sum. This amount is tax-free.







On the downside, NPS has a long lock-in until retirement. If an investor withdraws before retirement, 80 per cent of the money must be invested in an annuity.

Upon retirement, investors must use 40 per cent of the corpus to buy an annuity. The interest payouts by annuity plans are taxable at slab rate.

Investors may go for this product if they need to save for retirement and have investments in other products that can offer them adequate liquidity (to cope with the lack of liquidity in NPS).

A short guide to tax-saving investments



From the next financial year onwards, do not leave your tax-related investments till the last moment (when you need to submit proofs) as this is a major reason for wrong product selection

Doing tax-saving investments in the final quarter can also lead to a cash crunch

Avoid insurance-cum-investment plans: Investing in a term plan combined with mutual funds offers greater flexibility

If you decide to go for a traditional plan, go for a non-participating plan after getting a financial expert to calculate the plan’s internal rate of return (some private insurers offer decent rates)

Even though ELSS has a lock-in of three years only, do not invest in it with a three-year horizon; since it is an equity product, it requires at least a seven-year horizon



