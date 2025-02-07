Fixed deposit rates may fall after RBI cut - what investors can do now

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday reduced the repo rate to 6.25%, marking the first cut in nearly five years. The repo rate is the interest rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks. The 25 basis points (bps) reduction may encourage banks to lower lending rates, making loans cheaper, but it could also lead to a drop in fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, affecting investors who rely on them for returns, particularly senior citizens.

What fixed deposit investors can do

With interest rates likely to decline further, FD investors may need to rethink their approach. Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, shared a few strategies investors can consider:

Lock in current rates

Those planning to open a new FD may want to do so soon to secure existing rates before banks lower them.

Explore alternative investments

Also Read

As FD returns decrease, investors could look into debt mutual funds, corporate bonds, or equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) based on their risk appetite.

Ladder FDs

Splitting investments into multiple FDs with different tenures, a strategy known as FD laddering, can help manage the impact of falling interest rates.

Review existing FDs

Checking if current FDs allow premature withdrawals could be beneficial. If the penalty is low, reinvesting in higher-yielding instruments might be an option.

What is the laddering strategy?

Instead of putting the entire amount into one FD, investors can split it across different tenures to ensure liquidity and optimise returns.

"For instance, if you have Rs 20 lakh to invest, you can split it into four FDs of Rs 5 lakh each, with maturities of one year, 1.5 years, two years, and 2.5 years. This provides liquidity as each FD matures," said Vijay Kuppa, CEO of InCred Money.

Laddering also helps keep deposits covered under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insurance, which protects up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank. Additionally, spreading interest earnings across multiple FDs can help some investors stay below the tax deduction at source (TDS) threshold of Rs 50,000 for senior citizens.