Foreign travel bookings soar 24% this festival season, Asia-Pacific tops

Festival travel in India is no longer just about quick getaways, it is increasingly about curated experiences and premium stays.

According to Thrillophilia’s Festive Travel Pulse 2025 Study, overall demand surged 18 per cent year-on-year, with international bookings up 24 per cent. The analysis is based on 4.2 million festival season searches and bookings between Navratri and Diwali.

Short-haul over long-haul

Indian travellers are favouring closer Asia-Pacific hubs instead of long intercontinental holidays. Dubai, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam top the list of outbound choices, while within India, Rajasthan, Himachal, Goa and Kerala remain favourites. Tier-II and Tier-III cities such as Surat, Indore and Coimbatore are fuelling a fresh wave of demand, contributing an additional 6-8 percentage points to festive traffic.