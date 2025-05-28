Ever tried checking your EPF balance and hit a wall because you forgot your UAN? You’re not alone. But the good news is, getting it back is quicker and easier than you might think.

The Universal Account Number (UAN) is the key to managing your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account. It stays the same throughout your working life, regardless of how many jobs you switch. Without it, you can’t access your PF balance, transfer funds, or update KYC details. But if you’ve lost track of it, don’t worry, the process to recover it is simple and completely online.

What is UAN and why it matters

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to every employee with an EPF account. It links multiple Member IDs allotted to an individual by different employers. UAN is a unique 12-digit number issued by the(EPFO) to every employee with an EPF account. It links multiple Member IDs allotted to an individual by different employers.

Your UAN helps:

Check PF balance online

Withdraw or transfer PF

Update KYC documents

Receive SMS alerts about monthly contributions

Without your UAN, accessing your EPF becomes difficult, especially when changing jobs or managing retirement funds.

Also Read

Step-by-step guide to retrieve UAN

Here’s how you can recover your UAN online in just a few minutes:

1. Visit the UAN helpdesk

Go to the official EPFO website: https://www.epfindia.gov.in

Click on ‘Know your UAN’ under the ‘Services’ tab for employees

2. Enter your basic details

Fill in your registered mobile number

Enter your name, date of birth, and the CAPTCHA code

Click on ‘Request OTP’

3. Verify OTP

You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your mobile

Enter the OTP and proceed

4. Provide additional information

Select your identity verification method, either PAN, Aadhaar, or Member ID

Enter the chosen document details carefully

5. Get Your UAN

Once the details match EPFO records, your UAN will be displayed on the screen

You’ll also receive an SMS confirmation

Important tips

Make sure your mobile number is linked to your EPF account

If your details don’t match, contact your employer or the nearest EPFO office

Keep a note of your UAN for future reference