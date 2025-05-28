Ever tried checking your EPF balance and hit a wall because you forgot your UAN? You’re not alone. But the good news is, getting it back is quicker and easier than you might think.
The Universal Account Number (UAN) is the key to managing your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account. It stays the same throughout your working life, regardless of how many jobs you switch. Without it, you can’t access your PF balance, transfer funds, or update KYC details. But if you’ve lost track of it, don’t worry, the process to recover it is simple and completely online.
What is UAN and why it matters
UAN is a unique 12-digit number issued by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to every employee with an EPF account. It links multiple Member IDs allotted to an individual by different employers.
Your UAN helps:
- Check PF balance online
- Withdraw or transfer PF
- Update KYC documents
- Receive SMS alerts about monthly contributions
Without your UAN, accessing your EPF becomes difficult, especially when changing jobs or managing retirement funds.
Step-by-step guide to retrieve UAN
Here’s how you can recover your UAN online in just a few minutes:
1. Visit the UAN helpdesk
Go to the official EPFO website: https://www.epfindia.gov.in
Click on ‘Know your UAN’ under the ‘Services’ tab for employees
2. Enter your basic details
Fill in your registered mobile number
Enter your name, date of birth, and the CAPTCHA code
Click on ‘Request OTP’
3. Verify OTP
You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your mobile
Enter the OTP and proceed
4. Provide additional information
Select your identity verification method, either PAN, Aadhaar, or Member ID
Enter the chosen document details carefully
5. Get Your UAN
Once the details match EPFO records, your UAN will be displayed on the screen
You’ll also receive an SMS confirmation
Important tips
Make sure your mobile number is linked to your EPF account
If your details don’t match, contact your employer or the nearest EPFO office
Keep a note of your UAN for future reference