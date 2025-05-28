ITR extended till Sept 2025: Why you have got more time to file returns

The due date of ITR filing for non tax audit cases has now been extended to 15 September, 2025 for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26). The due date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) is typically 31st July of the assessment year. The move is expected to reduce errors in filings and streamline the overall e-filing process.

On 27th May, 2025, a press release was released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), stating that the due date for ITR filing for assessment year 2025-26 has now been extended to 15th September, 2025, from the original due date of 31st July, 2025.

Why was the ITR deadline extended?

The CBDT press release dated May 27, 2025, highlights the following key reasons for the extension:

Major updates to ITR forms: The new ITR forms introduced for AY 2025–26 include expanded disclosure requirements, particularly around capital gains. The tax treatment varies based on whether the asset was sold before or after July 23, 2024, adding complexity to filings.

Time needed for seamless utility updates: These changes require time for integration into the income tax portal’s filing utility. The delay ensures that taxpayers can e-file accurately without errors or confusion.

Coordination with TDS timelines: TDS returns for Q4 FY 2024–25 are due by May 31, 2025, and are key to generating Form 16 and Form 26AS, which taxpayers rely on. The extension gives authorities time to ensure accurate reflection of these details.

The ITR Forms notified for the current assessment year has undergone significant changes, for simplification of compliances and accuracy in disclosures and reporting.

One of the most significant changes in the form is disclosures related to capital gains, which are taxed differently based on the date of sale of the capital asset (before or after 23rd July, 2024).

These changes take significant time from the CBDT side to incorporate in the utility for seamless e-filing.

The due date for TDS filing for Q4 of FY 2024-25 is May 31st, 2025. The particulars reflected should be appropriately reflected in the important forms like Form 16 and Form 26AS.

Since the accurate reflection of data is crucial for error-free filing, the due date has been extended.

Past Trend of Due Date Extension

"This extension will provide more time due to significant revisions in ITR forms, system development needs, and TDS credit reflections. This ensures a smoother and more accurate filing experience for everyone. Previously, due to the unexpected COVID pandemic, the due dates for non-tax audit for financial year 2020-21 and 2019-20 was extended to 31st December 2021 and 10th Jan 2021 respectively, from the original due date of 31st July. Apart from that, there has not been any significant extensions in due date for ITR filing in recent times.

In the past also ITR due date was extended. However, extension was only given for filing ITR and not for tax payment. Accordingly, taxpayers were expected to pay additional interest (as applicable) despite filing the return in the extended period (in case the balance tax is not paid within the original due date 31st July. For FY 2024-25)," said Mihir Ashok Tanna, Associate Director (Direct Tax), at SK Patodia & Associates LLP.

The past trend of due dates for the last 5 financial years are given below as per Clear Tax: Similarly, eligible taxpayers are entitled to get a refund with interest u/s 244A from the end of the financial year to date of granting refund. Accordingly, with extension of the due date for FY 2024-25, it is expected that eligible taxpayers are expected to get additional interest as delay in filing ITR is likely to result in delay in getting refunds.