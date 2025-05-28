Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Your high-value cheque might bounce, even if you did everything right

Your high-value cheque might bounce, even if you did everything right

Lenders have added PPS, a layer of verification system to prevent cheque frauds and protect customers

Cheque
Cheque(Photo: Shutterstock)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
If you’re writing a cheque for a large amount, just signing and handing it over is no longer enough. Banks have made it mandatory to high-value cheques, usually of Rs 5 lakh and higher, go through the Positive Pay System (PPS) to prevent fraud. If you skip this step, your cheque may get rejected, even if everything else is in order.
 

What Is the Positive Pay System?

 
PPS is a security measure introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to reduce fraud in cheque transactions. It requires the issuer of the cheque to share key details, such as cheque number, date, amount, and beneficiary name, with the bank before the cheque is presented for clearing.
 
The bank then verifies this information with what is presented during the cheque-clearing process. If there’s a mismatch, the cheque is flagged or stopped.
 

PPS Mandatory for high-value cheques

 
Most major Indian banks have now made PPS mandatory for cheques of Rs 5 lakh and above. Some banks allow voluntary submission for amounts above Rs 50,000, but mandate it beyond Rs 5 lakh. Here's what top banks say:
 
State Bank of India: Mandatory for cheques of Rs 5 lakh and above.
 
HDFC Bank: Mandatory for cheques above Rs 5 lakh. Can be submitted via inernet banking or mobile App.
 
Axis Bank: Recommends PPS for cheques above Rs 50,000; mandatory from Rs 5 lakh onwards.

Union Bank of India: PPS mandatory from Rs 5 lakh upwards.
 
IDBI Bank and Bank of India: Also follow similar thresholds and encourage customers to use PPS proactively.
 

Cheque fraud often involves:

 
Alteration of amount or payee name
 
Cheque theft and misuse
 
Fake endorsements or cloning
 
Without PPS, the bank only sees the physical cheque. But with PPS, your pre-shared details act as a second layer of verification.
 

How to use PPS

 
Most banks allow submission through:
 
Internet banking
 
Mobile apps
 
Email or SMS (in some cases)
 
Visiting the branch
 
Key details to submit:
 
Cheque number
 
Cheque date
 
Payee name
 
Amount
 
Account number
 
Always confirm with your bank’s official communication or customer service for the exact process.
 

Consequences of skipping PPS

 
If PPS is mandatory for your cheque amount and you skip it:
 
Cheque will not be cleared
 
It will be returned unpaid
 
You may face delays, bounced cheque charges, and inconvenience to the recipient
First Published: May 28 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

