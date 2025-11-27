Forgotten deposits? Delhi's new campaign could get your money back

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Delhi residents may find it easier to recover their forgotten or inactive financial assets, with the state government preparing to hold dedicated outreach camps in partnership with banks. The initiative is part of the Centre’s ongoing ‘Apki Punji, Apka Adhikar’ (your money, your right) campaign, which seeks to return unclaimed deposits and dormant investments to their rightful owners.

The update was announced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday at a mega camp organised by the Union Finance Ministry at Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

What is the ‘unclaimed money’ drive?

The national campaign, launched in October by the Union Government, aims to raise awareness about financial assets that often go unclaimed for years. These include:

· Bank accounts that have seen no activity for a long period · Unclaimed insurance proceeds · Mutual fund units not linked to updated KYC details · Pension funds and other long-forgotten deposits Under the current rules, such dormant amounts are transferred to designated funds until the rightful owner initiates a claim. According to the news agency PTI, Gupta said the campaign reflects “right intention and right policy” and noted that the Centre has already returned about Rs 80 crore to individuals nationwide. Delhi’s plan: Camps to assist claimants To strengthen on-ground access, the Delhi government will run special camps where residents can verify whether any of their financial assets have moved into the unclaimed category. Officials will work with banks to help people submit the necessary documents and complete verification formalities.

The Chief Minister said large sums belonging to citizens remain stuck in inactive accounts for years due to unupdated contact details, non-submission of claims, or lack of awareness. The local camps are expected to serve as a one-stop support mechanism for families who otherwise find the tracing process cumbersome. Why does this matter for consumers? For many households, such forgotten amounts can provide valuable liquidity during high inflation or rising borrowing costs. Reclaiming them may also prevent potential fraud or misuse associated with old, unattended accounts. Financial planners advise individuals to periodically check their bank and investment records, maintain updated KYC details, and ensure nominees are correctly added to all accounts. The upcoming Delhi camps may help bridge these gaps for thousands of families.