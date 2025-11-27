Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Home loans at 7.35%-15% as Nov ends: Check what lenders are offering

Home loans at 7.35%-15% as Nov ends: Check what lenders are offering

Rate gaps are wide, with state-owned banks offering the most competitive terms

Loan, Home Loan, Money
Loan, Home Loan, Money(Photo: Shutterstock)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 1:26 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

With the year drawing to a close, prospective homebuyers are reviewing borrowing costs. Home loan rates have been largely stable through November, but the spread between the lowest and highest rates across lenders continues to be substantial. Data shared by Paisabazaar.com shows that public-sector banks (PSBs) offer the most competitive starting rates, while some private lenders and housing finance companies (HFCs) continue to operate at higher bands.

 

Public banks

 
Most large public sector banks continue to price their home loans in the 7.35–10 per cent range, depending on the borrower profile, loan slab and credit score.
 
Highlights based on Paisabazaar.com data:
 
• Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra start at 7.35 per cent, one of the lowest in the market across all loan slabs.
• State Bank of India, the country’s largest home loan lender, prices its deals at 7.50–8.95 per cent.
• Punjab National Bank offers rates from 7.45–9.35 per cent, with slightly lower starting rates for loans above Rs 30 lakh.
• Many PSBs, including UCO Bank and Canara Bank, offer additional concessions for women borrowers, takeover loans or customers holding salary accounts with the bank.
 
For borrowers with strong credit profiles, PSBs remain the most cost-effective option, especially for larger loan tenures where every basis point matters.
 

Private banks

Private banks quote higher overall ranges with more variation tied to risk assessment.
 
• ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank start at 7.65–7.70 per cent, broadly aligning with PSB entry points.
• HDFC Bank begins at 7.90 per cent, followed by South Indian Bank and HSBC at 7.70 per cent onwards.
• Some lenders show the widest spreads: Axis from 8.35 to 11.90 per cent, and Bandhan from 8.41 to 15 per cent depending on risk category and loan size.
 
These wider bands reflect the more granular credit-based pricing used by private banks.
 

Housing finance companies

Among HFCs, starting rates are attractive but upper limits tend to be higher.
 
• LIC Housing Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, and ICICI Home Finance begin at 7.45–7.50 per cent.
• Tata Capital and Aditya Birla Capital start at 7.75 per cent onwards.
• PNB Housing Finance carries one of the broader ranges at 8.25–11.50 per cent.
• SMFG India Home Finance is positioned on the higher side, starting at 10 per cent.
 
Borrowers choosing HFCs should review processing charges and reset policies, which may vary significantly from banks.
 

What borrowers should do now

With rates unlikely to ease sharply in the near term, borrowers should:
 
• Compare offers across PSBs, private banks and HFCs.
• Factor in concessions available for women, salaried applicants or takeover loans.
• Prioritise lenders with transparent reset cycles and lower ancillary charges.
 
For now, PSBs continue to offer the most attractive entry rates, but the right choice still depends on the borrower’s credit profile and servicing capacity.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential Value Fund turns ₹10 lakh into ₹4.85 cr: Is it worth it?

Sunaina Rakesh Roshan buys 2 commercial units for Rs 6.4 cr in Andheri West

Looking for 5% online cashback? BOBCARD's new card targets daily users

Wellness at ₹2 lakh/night? What India's ultra-rich are really splurging on

India's 'small caps' no longer small: Funds buy stocks worth Rs 30,000 cr

Topics :Home LoanBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story