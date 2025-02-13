Google India renews 5-year office lease at Rs. 3.5 cr/month in Mumbai's BKC

Google India and Google Cloud have both renewed their office space leases at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. Both the lease renewal transactions were officially registered in February 2025.

The leased office spaces are located in the First International Financial Center (FIFC), a commercial project spanning 1.99 acres in BKC, Mumbai’s key commercial district.

Lease Transaction Details

Google India Private Limited

Google India Private Limited has renewed its lease for an office space spanning a total chargeable area of 1,10,980 sq. ft. (10,310 sq. m) across two floors, at First International Financial Center (FIFC), Bandra East, according to IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The lease agreement includes a monthly rent of Rs 3.55 crore. It has been renewed for next five years, staring from June 2025.

The rent per square feet is Rs. 320 per month as per the agreement. It also features an escalation clause stipulating a 15% rent increase after 36 months. Additionally, the firm paid a security deposit of Rs 9.64 crore. The lease incurred a stamp duty of Rs 1.87 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

BKC serves as the city’s central business district (CBD) and a prime hub for the BFSI sector and Fortune 500 companies. It is home to leading banks, financial institutions, and corporate headquarters. Its strategic location, with seamless connectivity via the Western Express Highway, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, international airport, and the upcoming metro, continues to reinforce its status as Mumbai’s most sought-after commercial destination.

Google Cloud India Private Limited

According to IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, Google Cloud India Private Limited has also renewed its lease for an office space spanning a chargeable area of 38,678 sq. ft. (3,593 sq. m) across a single floor at First International Financial Center (FIFC), Bandra East. The lease agreement includes a monthly rent of Rs 1.24 crore. It has been renewed for next five years, staring from June 2025.

The rent per square feet is Rs. 320 per month as per the agreement. It also includes an escalation clause specifying a 15% rent increase after 36 months. Furthermore, the firm paid a security deposit of Rs 3.13 crore. The lease agreement included a stamp duty of Rs. 66.92 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Google is a global technology leader specializing in internet-related services and products, including search engines, online advertising, cloud computing, software, and hardware. As part of its operations in India, Google Cloud India Private Limited focuses on providing cloud computing solutions, data analytics, and AI-driven services to businesses, while Google India Private Limited oversees the company’s broader operations, including advertising, search, and digital initiatives in the country.