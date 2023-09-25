Got new debit/credit card? Here's what to do before 1st online transaction

If you have received a new credit or debit card from your bank, you may not be able to transfer money online or offline without activating a particular functionality on the bank's mobile app. Most banks now toggle off the control limit of a card at the time of issuance. Users must first enable the controls to make online or offline transactions.

According to experts, this is done by the banks to enhance the safety of the cards and also to give users more control over them. It allows users to enable online and international transactions and set limits to these transactions.

How to activate debit or credit card for online transactions for various banks

State Bank of India

Login on the YONO SBI App with your MPIN or user ID and password.

On the home page navigate to the section "Quick Links" and move to "Service Request"

Now choose the option "ATM/Debit Card". Here, enter your "Internet Banking Profile password" and click on submit.

On successful submission, choose the "Manage Cards"

Now select the account and debit card, from the drop-down menu and go to "Manage Usage"

Here, you can drag the toggle to the right to allow e-commerce or international usage with your debit card.

To confirm, you must authenticate the transaction by entering the one-time OTP sent on your registered mobile number and clicking "Submit".

On successful activation, a confirmation SMS is sent to you.

Punjab National Bank

Log in to the Internet Banking Account and go to the option "Debit Card Enable/Disable" under the tab "Value Added Services."

On the next page, choose the relevant account number attached to the card from the drop-down and click on "Continue."

On the next page, input the required details under fields, namely, Card Number, Expiry Date and Card Pin and then click on "Submit."

On the next page, select from the options namely, ATM / POS /E-commerce by clicking on the radio button next to these services. Then click on "Continue."

On the next page, enter the OTP as received on the Registered Mobile Number and click on "Submit". The last page will display the message of Debit Card preferences updated successfully.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank customers can go to the Axis mobile app and log in using their MPIN.

Once logged in, click the "More" button at the bottom.

A new page will open, and here click on the "Services" option.

Then click on the "Debit Cards" option. After that, a new page will open. There will be an option called "Manage Usage", click on it.

A new page will open, having two groups of options- Domestic and International.

Within each groups (Domestic/International), there will be little boxes such as ATM Withdrawal, Contactless, E-commerce (Online), and POS.

On each little box, click and increase or decrease the monetary transaction limit.

DBS Bank