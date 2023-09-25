Got new debit/credit card? Here's what to do before 1st online transaction

- Login on the YONO SBI App with your MPIN or user ID and password.
- On the home page navigate to the section "Quick Links" and move to "Service Request"
- Now choose the option "ATM/Debit Card". Here, enter your "Internet Banking Profile password" and click on submit.
- On successful submission, choose the "Manage Cards"
- Now select the account and debit card, from the drop-down menu and go to "Manage Usage"
- Here, you can drag the toggle to the right to allow e-commerce or international usage with your debit card.
- To confirm, you must authenticate the transaction by entering the one-time OTP sent on your registered mobile number and clicking "Submit".
- On successful activation, a confirmation SMS is sent to you.
- Log in to the Internet Banking Account and go to the option "Debit Card Enable/Disable" under the tab "Value Added Services."
- On the next page, choose the relevant account number attached to the card from the drop-down and click on "Continue."
- On the next page, input the required details under fields, namely, Card Number, Expiry Date and Card Pin and then click on "Submit."
- On the next page, select from the options namely, ATM / POS /E-commerce by clicking on the radio button next to these services. Then click on "Continue."
- On the next page, enter the OTP as received on the Registered Mobile Number and click on "Submit". The last page will display the message of Debit Card preferences updated successfully.
- Axis Bank customers can go to the Axis mobile app and log in using their MPIN.
- Once logged in, click the "More" button at the bottom.
- A new page will open, and here click on the "Services" option.
- Then click on the "Debit Cards" option. After that, a new page will open. There will be an option called "Manage Usage", click on it.
- A new page will open, having two groups of options- Domestic and International.
- Within each groups (Domestic/International), there will be little boxes such as ATM Withdrawal, Contactless, E-commerce (Online), and POS.
- On each little box, click and increase or decrease the monetary transaction limit.
- Open the Digibank mobile banking app and log in using a password.
- Once logged in, click on the menu button, which is in the top left-hand corner.
- Go to "My Account" and click on it.
- Inside the "My Account" option, click on the "Debit Card" option. A page titled "Manage Debit Card" will open. Now click a button called "Card Use Settings."