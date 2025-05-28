Got overlapping job dates?EPFO says your PF claim will not get rejected now

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation ( EPFO ) has issued a clarification to end confusion about the rejection of transfer claims due to overlapping service periods. Here’s what salaried professionals need to know.

Why claims were being rejected

Several Regional Provident Fund Offices (RPFOs) have in recent months returned or rejected transfer claim requests when an employee’s service records appeared to overlap between multiple establishments. Such overlaps are common when joining a new employer before fully exiting the previous one and they were treated as disqualifications, delaying provident fund transfers.

EPFO’s key clarification

On May 20, EPFO’s head office in New Delhi issued a circular clarifying that overlapping service periods should not automatically disqualify a transfer claim. The Pension Division had already outlined EPS entitlement for members with multiple account numbers in an earlier circular.

Under the new instruction, “transferor offices” (Source) must:

Process claims despite overlaps, without returning or rejecting them.

Only seek clarification when an overlap appears genuinely doubtful.

Verify all details as per earlier IT amendment guidelines to ensure error-free transfers.

What EPFO members should do

Submit transfer claim forms (Form 13) as usual, even if your last employment end date coincides with your new joining date.

Keep supporting documents (appointment letters, relieving letters) ready if the RPFO requests clarification.

Follow up online via the EPFO portal (www.epfindia.gov.in) if processing exceeds normal timelines.

Points to remember

No automatic rejections: Genuine overlaps are no longer grounds for outright claim dismissal.

Timely transfers: Proper documentation helps avoid unnecessary queries.

EPFO helpline: Contact the EPFO grievance portal or call 1800-118-005 for support.

With this clarification, EPFO hopes to streamline the transfer process and reduce delays for thousands of employees nationwide