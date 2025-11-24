Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Govt flags fake video misusing FM's image to promise 'Rs 20 lakh returns'

Govt flags fake video misusing FM's image to promise 'Rs 20 lakh returns'

Do not trust offers promising unusually high or guaranteed returns, says fact check unit

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:46 PM IST
The government has warned people against schemes promising unrealistic investment returns, reacting after a fake video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was found on social media.
 
The AI-doctored clip falsely claimed the minister backs a programme that guarantees Rs 20 lakh a month from an upfront payment of Rs 22,000. In a post on X, PIB Fact Check said neither the Finance Minister nor the government has endorsed any such investment programme.
 
It urged people not to trust get-rich-quick offers that often rely on fabricated endorsements from public figures to appear credible. “A digitally altered video featuring the Union Finance Minister is being shared online, falsely claiming she is endorsing an investment scheme that promises Rs 20 lakh in a month for just Rs 22,000… The Finance Minister or the Government of India has NOT endorsed any such scheme,” said PIB Fact Check.
 

Rising scams

 
With the growing accessibility of artificial intelligence tools, scammers are increasingly using deepfake videos to mislead viewers. Experts note that such content exploits trust and the public’s tendency to associate official-looking messages with authenticity.
 
These deepfake campaigns typically follow a pattern:
 
  • A public figure appears to “recommend” an investment platform
  • The guaranteed returns promised are extremely high
  • A small initial payment is positioned as the “entry amount”
  • Links redirect users to fraudulent websites or apps
 
Once users share personal or banking details on these platforms, scammers may initiate unauthorised transactions or siphon funds.
 

How investors can protect themselves

 
PIB Fact Check listed steps that users should follow to stay safe from similar fraudulent schemes:
 
  • Do not trust offers promising unusually high or guaranteed returns.
  • Verify claims only through official government or financial institution websites.
  • Avoid clicking links received from unknown or suspicious accounts.
  • Never share personal or banking information on unverified platforms.
  • Report scam ads or videos directly on the social media platform where they appear.
 

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

