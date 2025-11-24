Govt flags fake video misusing FM's image to promise 'Rs 20 lakh returns'

Rising scams
- A public figure appears to “recommend” an investment platform
- The guaranteed returns promised are extremely high
- A small initial payment is positioned as the “entry amount”
- Links redirect users to fraudulent websites or apps
How investors can protect themselves
- Do not trust offers promising unusually high or guaranteed returns.
- Verify claims only through official government or financial institution websites.
- Avoid clicking links received from unknown or suspicious accounts.
- Never share personal or banking information on unverified platforms.
- Report scam ads or videos directly on the social media platform where they appear.
