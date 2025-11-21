New Aadhaar app to end risky ID checks: Know more about privacy step

The organisation responsible for issuing Aadhaar and managing its system will launch a redesigned app for easier, safer and paperless identity checks.

The new app will place a strong emphasis on offline verification, a feature meant to reduce fraud risks linked to sharing photocopies of Aadhaar cards, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Details about the app were shared during a UIDAI webinar attended by over 250 representatives of various industries on Wednesday.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, chief executive officer of UIDAI, said the organisation aims to build a wider and more trusted ecosystem for offline verification and help people understand how it protects privacy.

Why offline verification matters For various services, including hotel check-ins, visitors entering housing societies, event access or office receptions, individuals often hand over physical copies of their Aadhaar cards. Officials warned during the webinar the practice risks misuse. Offline verification addresses the issue by allowing people to confirm their identity without handing over any document or revealing the full Aadhaar number. Instead, entities can scan a secure QR code or use app-based credentials to validate identity. ALSO READ: Aadhaar Card 2025: UIDAI gives free biometric update for children aged 7-15 Vivek Chandra Verma, deputy director general of UIDAI, said that the process will protect privacy by supporting multiple verification modes, including QR-based checks and offline face verification.

Key features of the new Aadhaar app UIDAI said the new app will give Aadhaar holders greater control over what they share. According to details from the webinar and a Press Information Bureau release, the main upgrades include: Multi-profile support: Users can store Aadhaar details for up to five family members. Selective information sharing: The app allows individuals to share either complete or limited Aadhaar data depending on the requirement. Biometric lock/unlock: A one-click option will let users lock their biometric data to prevent unauthorised use. Paperless verification tools: QR codes and verifiable digital credentials can be shared for secure offline checks.

Simplified updates: Mobile number and address update options are expected to become smoother within the app. ALSO READ: Download Aadhaar card on WhatsApp: Here's a a step-by-step guide to do it Mobile number and address update options are expected to become smoother within the app. Using new Adhaar app UIDAI has outlined a simple onboarding process, download the app only from the official source, authenticate using the Aadhaar-linked mobile number and face verification, and set a six-digit password. Only one Aadhaar profile can remain active per device, logging in on a new device automatically deactivates the previous one. UIDAI expects more businesses and institutions to integrate offline verification. Officials encouraged entities to join as Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs) to support a more secure identity ecosystem.