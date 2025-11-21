Young professionals struggling to manage money? Experts share how to start

For many young earners, the crediting of first salary maybe an overwhelming experience. But soon the reality strikes, as the money disappears faster than expected.

“It’s common to feel overwhelmed when trying to manage your income, expenses, and savings all at once,” says Dante De Gori, chief executive officer of Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB), the global body that sets professional standards and issues the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certification across 28 countries.

Experts stress that starting simple can make all the difference.

“A simple starting point is the 50–30–20 rule because it gives beginners clear boundaries without feeling restrictive,” adds De Gori. This method allocates 50 per cent of income to essentials, 30 per cent to wants, and 20 per cent to savings or future goals.

He shares that a young professional, by tracking discretionary spending for a few months, built an emergency fund and gained confidence in managing money. Common pitfalls for beginners Many first-time budgeters make errors that undermine their efforts. “People often underestimate small, frequent expenses, like coffees, online purchases, or last-minute transport,” notes De Gori. These can disrupt the monthly plan if left unchecked. Another common mistake is setting unrealistic goals. He recommends focusing on one or two manageable changes rather than attempting a complete financial overhaul. Viplav Majumdar, chief financial officer and founder of Planyourworld.com, an online financial planning platform, adds that trying to make the budget too rigid initially can backfire. Beginners should track expenses across daily, monthly, quarterly, and annual categories to match their calculated savings with bank balances. He stresses that budgeting is about allocating funds before spending, not just recording costs after the fact.