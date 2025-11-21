Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Young professionals struggling to manage money? Experts share how to start

Young professionals struggling to manage money? Experts share how to start

Learn how to start, avoid pitfalls, and build long-term financial discipline

wallet
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 4:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
For many young earners, the crediting of first salary maybe an overwhelming experience. But soon the reality strikes, as the money disappears faster than expected.
 
“It’s common to feel overwhelmed when trying to manage your income, expenses, and savings all at once,” says Dante De Gori, chief executive officer of Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB), the global body that sets professional standards and issues the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certification across 28 countries.
 

Experts stress that starting simple can make all the difference.

“A simple starting point is the 50–30–20 rule because it gives beginners clear boundaries without feeling restrictive,” adds De Gori. This method allocates 50 per cent of income to essentials, 30 per cent to wants, and 20 per cent to savings or future goals.
 
He shares that a young professional, by tracking discretionary spending for a few months, built an emergency fund and gained confidence in managing money.
 

Common pitfalls for beginners

Many first-time budgeters make errors that undermine their efforts. 
“People often underestimate small, frequent expenses, like coffees, online purchases, or last-minute transport,” notes De Gori. These can disrupt the monthly plan if left unchecked. Another common mistake is setting unrealistic goals. He recommends focusing on one or two manageable changes rather than attempting a complete financial overhaul. 
Viplav Majumdar, chief financial officer and founder of Planyourworld.com, an online financial planning platform, adds that trying to make the budget too rigid initially can backfire. Beginners should track expenses across daily, monthly, quarterly, and annual categories to match their calculated savings with bank balances. He stresses that budgeting is about allocating funds before spending, not just recording costs after the fact.
 

Adjusting budgets for life’s surprises

Unexpected costs, like medical bills or income disruptions, require flexibility. De Gori advises young earners to prioritise essential needs, temporarily curb discretionary spending, and rely on an emergency buffer. “Even a modest fund built over time reduces stress and makes navigating sudden expenses far more manageable,” he says.
 

Habits that sustain budgeting

Consistency is critical. Both experts agree that following simple rules like the 50–30–20 approach and tracking all expenses, including future obligations, fosters long-term discipline.
 
Majumdar highlights the importance of linking investments with future goals such as children’s education or retirement, noting that “your secure future is in your present savings.” Budgeting, when done thoughtfully, becomes more than a financial exercise, it cultivates awareness, discipline, and confidence, laying the groundwork for lasting financial freedom. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Global liquidity is booming, but India sees its 11th week of FPI outflows

Fake RBI voicemail seeks people's bank details in new scam, warns govt

Health insurance gets inclusive: Siblings & live-in partners now covered

Home loans range from 7.35% to 15% in Nov: Check best offers here

Nov-end car loans start at 7.6%: Check rates, repayment terms of lenders

Topics :BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story