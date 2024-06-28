Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Govt keeps small savings schemes' interest rates unchanged for Q2FY25

Govt keeps small savings schemes' interest rates unchanged for Q2FY25

The interest rates for popular PPF and post office savings deposits scheme too have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively

interest rate, PF
The government notifies the interest rates on small savings schemes, majorly operated by post offices and banks, every quarter. Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 6:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government on Friday left the interest rates on various small savings schemes unchanged for the quarter beginning July 1, 2024.

"The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the second quarter of FY 2024-25, starting from July 1, 2024, and ending on September 30, 2024, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the first quarter (March 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024) of FY 2024-25," said a finance ministry notification.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent.

The interest rates for popular PPF and post office savings deposits scheme too have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.
 

The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will remain at 7.7 per cent for the July-September 2024 period.

Like the current quarter, the Monthly Income Scheme will earn 7.4 per cent for investors.

The government notifies the interest rates on small savings schemes, majorly operated by post offices and banks, every quarter.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Interest rates on small savings schemes remain unchanged for April-June qtr

Post office deposit to provident fund: All about small savings schemes

Sukanya Samriddhi scheme: Key features of saving plan for girl child

Interest rates on small savings schemes remain unchanged for Q1FY25

Govt raises Sukanya Samriddhi, 3-yr term deposit interest rates by 20 bps

Topics :small savings schemesInterest Rates

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story