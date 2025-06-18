Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Govt not seeking donations for Indian Army, social media claims 'fake'

Govt not seeking donations for Indian Army, social media claims 'fake'

Government has not opened bank account seeking funds, says fact-check unit of Press Information Bureau

PIB fact check
PIB fact check
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A social media post is falsely claiming that a bank account will receive public donations for the Indian Army’s modernisation, the government’s fact-check unit has said.
 

Viral claim

 
A widely circulated WhatsApp message and social media posts named the account as ‘Indian Army Modernisation Fund’ and gave bank account details for donations.
 

PIB's fact-check clears the air

 
The fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Tuesday denied the existence of any such government bank account. “A message claims that the Central Government has opened a bank account for Army modernisation and is seeking donations. This claim is fake. No such account has been opened by the Government of India,” PIB said in its official post on X.
 
PIB urged citizens to rely on official channels before forwarding such unverified information.
 

What should citizens do?

 
Avoid forwarding unverified messages. Always check facts with official sources like PIB or respective ministry websites.
 
Do not transfer money to bank accounts shared via social media forwards, unless verified through government websites.
 
Report suspicious posts on platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and X to prevent further spread.
 

Defence funding

 
India’s defence modernisation is a structured and budget-driven process. Every year, the government allocates funds to the Ministry of Defence through the Union Budget. These funds cover the capital expenditure needed for modern equipment, technology upgrades, and infrastructure.
 
The government has not created any separate donation account for army modernisation. Citizens are advised to stay alert and not fall for misinformation circulating on social platforms.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Seventh Pay Commission: Dress allowance rule changed for new govt recruits

Premium

SDL-based STRIPS: Use for duration matching, not for tactical gains

Paid taxes abroad as an Indian resident? Here's how to claim tax credit

Central banks bet big on gold as reserves surge past 1,000 tonnes again

SBI cardholders to pay more monthly: New rules for minimum amount due

Topics :Indian Armydefence fund allocationdefence fundingBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story