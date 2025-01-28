H-1B visa reforms cut unfair registration by 38%: Impact on applicants

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) earlier this month introduced a beneficiary-focused system for the H-1B visa selection process, reducing fraudulent registrations and making the process fairer for Indian and other applicants and employers

One registration per beneficiary

Under the new process, each individual can be registered only once, regardless of how many employers submit their applications. Previously, employers could submit multiple registrations for a single person, increasing their chances of being selected. USCIS said that the change ensures fairness and transparency. “The new process ensures a fairer and more transparent selection, reducing the ability to manipulate the system,” said USCIS.

During the 2025 financial year, USCIS received 479,953 total registrations, with 470,342 deemed eligible. This was a major drop compared to the 758,994 eligible registrations in FY 2024, representing a 38.6% reduction. The average number of registrations per individual also decreased from 1.70 in FY 2024 to 1.06 in FY 2025. The number of unique beneficiaries registered remained stable, with 442,000 in FY 2025 compared to 446,000 the previous year.

Registration data for FY 2025

Total registrations: 479,953

Also Read

Eligible registrations: 470,342

Unique beneficiaries: 442,000

Selected registrations: 120,603

In comparison, FY 2024 saw a much higher number of registrations, with 780,884 submitted, 758,994 eligible, and 188,400 selected.

Stronger fraud prevention measures

To further improve the integrity of the H-1B process, USCIS now requires passport information for each beneficiary during registration. This step is designed to prevent duplicate and fraudulent submissions. USCIS warned that any registrant providing false information could face disqualification and potential legal consequences. “We are committed to ensuring that only those who follow the rules have a fair shot at being selected,” said USCIS.

Benefits for Indian applicants and employers

For applicants, including Indians, the reform simplifies the process and reduces competition driven by bulk submissions from multiple employers. Employers, meanwhile, benefit from a system that evaluates registrations based on merit and legitimacy, fostering a fair environment for all.

With the beneficiary-focused system already yielding positive results, USCIS plans to monitor and refine the process further as the FY 2026 registration period approaches.