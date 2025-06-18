Home / Finance / Personal Finance / HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal slash savings rates: New terms explained

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal slash savings rates: New terms explained

Lenders shift too flat rates and others continue with tiered returns after central bank's policy decisions

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and other lenders slashed interest rates on savings accounts after a 50 basis point (0.5 per cent) repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Some major banks have shifted to a flat-rate structure, irrespective of the account balance.  Here are there new terms.
 

State Bank of India (SBI)

 
New rate: 2.5 per cent per annum for all balances (Effective from June 15)
 
Earlier rates: 2.7 per cent (below Rs 10 crore), 3 per cent (Rs 10 crore and above)
 

HDFC Bank

 
New rate: 2.75 per cent per annum across all balances (From June 10)
 
Earlier rates: 2.75 per cent (below Rs 50 lakh), 3.25 per cent (Rs 50 lakh and above)

ICICI Bank

 
New rate: 2.75 per cent per annum across all balances (From June 12)
 
Earlier rates: 2.75 per cent (below Rs 50 lakh), 3.25 per cent (Rs 50 lakh and above)
 
Revised slab-based rates at other banks
 
Some banks continue to offer tiered interest rates based on account balance:

Bank of Baroda

 
Revised rates: Between 2.7 per cent and 4.25 per cent per annum (From June 12)

Federal Bank

 
Revised Rates: Between 2.5 per cent and 6.25 per cent per annum (From June 17)

IndusInd Bank

 
Revised rates: Between 3 per cent and 5 per cent per annum (From June 16)
 

RBL Bank

 
Revised rates: Between 3 per cent and 6.75 per cent per annum (From June 16)
 

Impact on bank customers

 
Lower returns: Uniform rates at major banks mean reduced earnings on high-balance accounts.
 
Opportunity in smaller banks: RBL and Federal Bank offer relatively higher returns, especially for higher balances.
 
Need to reassess: Customers may consider shifting to banks offering better interest or explore alternative investment options like fixed deposits, liquid funds, or recurring deposits.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

