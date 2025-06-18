HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal slash savings rates: New terms explained

Some major banks have shifted to a flat-rate structure, irrespective of the account balance. Here are there new terms.

State Bank of India (SBI)

New rate: 2.5 per cent per annum for all balances (Effective from June 15)

Earlier rates: 2.7 per cent (below Rs 10 crore), 3 per cent (Rs 10 crore and above)

HDFC Bank

New rate: 2.75 per cent per annum across all balances (From June 10)

Earlier rates: 2.75 per cent (below Rs 50 lakh), 3.25 per cent (Rs 50 lakh and above) ICICI Bank New rate: 2.75 per cent per annum across all balances (From June 12) Earlier rates: 2.75 per cent (below Rs 50 lakh), 3.25 per cent (Rs 50 lakh and above) Revised slab-based rates at other banks Some banks continue to offer tiered interest rates based on account balance: Bank of Baroda Revised rates: Between 2.7 per cent and 4.25 per cent per annum (From June 12) Federal Bank Revised Rates: Between 2.5 per cent and 6.25 per cent per annum (From June 17)