HDFC bank to stop SMS alerts for UPI payments up to Rs 100: Check details

Customers will continue receiving email for all UPI transactions, says lender

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank | Image credits: Bloomberg
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 4:26 PM IST
HDFC Bank will from June 25 send phone text messages for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) only for transactions above Rs 100 (money sent) and above Rs 500 for money received.
 

The private lender told customers they would continue receiving emails for all UPI transactions. Customers are advised to ensure their primary email addresses are updated to receive notifications.
 
HDFC Bank said many customers had told it SMS messages for low-value transactions were redundant given that UPI payment apps already send notifications. Additionally, the cost of sending mass SMS messages is substantial, with banks reportedly spending several crores of rupees daily due to the massive volume of UPI transactions.
 
Banks are promoting features like UPI Lite, which enables users to set aside a small amount of money within the app for quick payments without requiring second-factor authentication.
 
By focusing on email-based notifications and reducing the clutter of SMS alerts for small transactions, HDFC Bank aims to provide a more streamlined and efficient banking experience for its customers.
 
How to register for HDFC Bank's email notification service:
 
Log in to NetBanking: Use your Customer Identification Number and Password to access your HDFC Bank account online.
 
Click on "insta alerts": Locate the "insta alerts" option on the top right-hand corner of the NetBanking page.
 
Select the Account Number: Choose the account number for which you want to register for email notifications.
 
Select the type of alerts: Choose the type of alerts you want to receive, such as transaction alerts, salary credits, or other specific types of notifications.
 
Confirm the selection: Once you have selected the type of alerts, click on "confirm" to register for the service.
 
For more detailed instructions, you can refer to the HDFC bank website or contact their customer support directly.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

