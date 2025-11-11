HDFC Bank trims lending rates by 10 bps, to benefit MCLR-linked borrowers

HDFC Bank has cut its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points for select loan tenures, effective November 7. The move will bring modest relief to borrowers whose loans are linked to the MCLR, the bank’s internal benchmark for lending rates.

Revised rates across tenures

HDFC Bank’s MCLR now stands in the range of 8.35 per cent to 8.60 per cent, compared with 8.45 per cent to 8.65 per cent earlier. The updated rates by tenure are:

Overnight and one-month: 8.35 per cent

Three months: 8.40 per cent

Six months: 8.45 per cent

One year: 8.50 per cent

Two years: 8.55 per cent

Three years: 8.60 per cent

Borrowers with loans linked to these tenures will see their interest rates adjusted automatically in the next reset cycle. This means that the benefit will be reflected not immediately but when the loan's interest rate is due for revision, depending on the borrower's loan agreement.

Who will and won’t benefit The revision will impact home, auto, and personal loan borrowers whose lending rates are pegged to the MCLR. However, customers whose loans are linked to external benchmarks, such as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) repo rate, will not see any change in their EMIs, as these are determined by movements in the RBI’s policy rate, not internal benchmarks. What is MCLR and why it matters Introduced by the RBI in 2016, the MCLR is the minimum lending rate below which banks cannot lend, except in certain cases. It takes into account factors such as: