HDFC Bank upgrade on July 13: Full list of services that won't be available

HDFC Bank is upgrading its Core Banking System (CBS) to a new platform

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 3:45 PM IST
HDFC Bank customers, be prepared: Several banking services will be unavailable on July 13 due to a system upgrade. The bank is upgrading its Core Banking System (CBS) to a new platform, aiming to improve customer experience for its 93 million users.
 
Why the upgrade?
 

HDFC Bank says the upgrade will:

1. Improve performance speed
2. Expand capacity for high-traffic
3. Boost reliability and scalability
 
This change will position HDFC Bank among the largest in the country using a next-gen Core Banking System.
 
Scheduled downtime
 
Start: 3 am on July 13
End: 4:30 pm on July 13
 
What is Core Banking System (CBS)?
 
Core banking is a back-end system that connects multiple branches of a bank to deliver real-time operations like:
— Loan management
— Withdrawals
— Deposits
— Payments

CORE stands for Centralised Online Real-time Environment, allowing customers to experience the bank as a single entity, regardless of their location. This means more independence for customers to use their accounts and conduct transactions worldwide.
 
What stays active during the HDFC downtime?
 
Cash withdrawals: Debit and credit cards
 
— Withdraw cash from any ATM using HDFC Bank debit or credit card (up to a restricted amount).
— Account balance will reflect as of 7:30 pm on July 12, 2024.

Shop & Pay: Debit cards, credit cards, and UPI

— Use HDFC Bank debit or credit card at stores (up to a restricted amount).
— Make seamless online purchases with debit or credit card.
—UPI service available except from 3 am to 3:45 am and 9:30 am to 12:45 pm on July 13, 2024.

Card management
 
Hotlist your card
Reset your PIN
Perform other card-related activities
 
Merchant payments

Merchants can receive payments via cards.Updates for previous day’s payments will be available post-upgrade completion.

Services you can use
 
UPI (from 3:45 am to 9:30 am and 12:45 pm onwards):

— Send and receive money
— Merchant payment (QR or online)
— Balance enquiry
— Set or change pin
 
ATM services (same as above for UPI):

— Send and receive money
— Merchant payment (QR or online)
— Balance enquiry
— Set or change pin
 
Net banking & mobile banking:

— Demat, cards and loans: Only view services
— Mutual funds: Redemptions, switch, view & enquiry services, WealthFy reports, risk profile, and manage systematic section— Bill payments: New billers can be added and existing billers can be viewed

NEFT/RTGS (inward):
— Credits received (processed with a delay post-upgrade)
 
Debit cards (restricted limits from 3 am to 3:45 am and 9:30 am to 12:45 pm):

— Online transactions
— PoS transactions
— Cash withdrawal at ATM
— Balance enquiry on ATM
— Set or change pin
— Block or hotlist card
 
Credit cards:

— All credit card services & transactions
 
RuPay UPI credit card:

— Scan & pay and online payments (except Mobikwik & ShriramPay during specific times)

Standing instructions (post-upgrade):

— New or existing Standing Instructions via NEFT & RTGS
— Existing Standing Instructions for account to account and account to FD

WhatsApp chat-banking:

— Registration and all credit card and loan services

Prepaid forex cards & INR cards:

ForexPlus card: Loading via HDFC Bank credit/debit card, international payments, balance enquiry at ATMs

INR prepaid card: Loading via HDFC Bank credit/debit card, online payments, ATM cash withdrawal, balance enquiry at ATMs
 
One Pune Metro Card:

— Usage in Pune metro and PoS/Ecom transactions
— Loading via HDFC Bank/other bank credit card/debit card/UPI (specific times)
 
SmartWealth App:

— Mutual fund redemption, mutual fund switch, investment profile portfolio view & analytics, order history, CAS generation, digi passbook, reports and MyFamily
 
FASTag

:— Recharge via other bank net banking, HDFC Bank/other bank credit cards, other bank UPI
— Transactions at tolls for HDFC Bank FASTag users— FASTag acquiring transactions for toll operators

CBDC:

— Loading CBDC wallet through UPI with other bank accounts
— Scan & pay transactions and fund transfer from CBDC Wallet

SMS Toll-free banking:

— SMS toll-free banking registration
— Credit card services like credit card summary, reward points
— Toll-free number 18002709988 for credit card summary

Phone banking IVR:

— Credit card-related services

Services you can't use
 
UPI (from 3 am to 3:45 am and from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm):

— Send and receive money
— Merchant payment (QR or online)
— Balance enquiry
— Set or change pin

ATM services (same as above for UPI):

— Send and receive money
— Merchant payment (QR or online)
— Balance enquiry
— Set or change pin
 
Net banking & mobile banking (from 3 am to 4:30 pm):

— All services except for view services of demat, cards, loans, and mutual funds management

IMPS:

— Outward (pay) and inward (receive) fund transfer

NEFT/RTGS (Outward):

— Payout via NEFT/RTGS
 
Standing Instructions:

— ECS, NACH, UPI and net banking (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)

e-Mandate:

— All services (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)
 
WhatsApp chat banking:

— Accounts, deposit & cheque services, profile-related transactions (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)

Prepaid forex cards & INR cards:

— Loading via HDFC Bank net banking (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)

One Pune Metro card:

— Loading via HDFC Bank net banking (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)
— Loading via HDFC Bank UPI (from 3 am to 3:45 am and 9:30 am to 12:45 pm)

Smart Wealth App:

— New user registration, MPIN reset, savings account balance, mutual fund purchase, NFO purchase, book deposits, liquidate deposits, smart jars, re-balancing, model portfolio (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)
 
FASTag:

— Recharge via HDFC Bank net banking (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)
— Auto-recharge via standing instruction for corporate and individual customers
— Recharge via UPI from HDFC Bank account (from 3 am to 3:45 am and 9:30 am to 12:45 pm)

Merchant & Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) settlement for net banking:

— Settlement & refunds for net banking transactions (processed on Monday, July 15)

CBDC:

— Loading CBDC wallet through UPI with HDFC Bank account (from 3 am to 3:45 am and 9:30 am to 12:45 pm)

SMS toll-free banking:

— All other services (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)

Standing Instructions — new registration:

— All services (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)

Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS):

— All transactions (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)
 
Debit card EMI and no-swipe EMI:

— All services (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)
 
Phone banking IVR:

— All accounts & debit card related enquiry or services (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

