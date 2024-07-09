HDFC Bank upgrade on July 13: Full list of services that won't be available

HDFC Bank customers, be prepared: Several banking services will be unavailable on July 13 due to a system upgrade. The bank is upgrading its Core Banking System (CBS) to a new platform, aiming to improve customer experience for its 93 million users.

Why the upgrade?

1. Improve performance speed

2. Expand capacity for high-traffic

3. Boost reliability and scalability

This change will position HDFC Bank among the largest in the country using a next-gen Core Banking System.

Scheduled downtime

Start: 3 am on July 13

End: 4:30 pm on July 13



What is Core Banking System (CBS)?



Core banking is a back-end system that connects multiple branches of a bank to deliver real-time operations like:

— Loan management

— Withdrawals

— Deposits

— Payments

CORE stands for Centralised Online Real-time Environment, allowing customers to experience the bank as a single entity, regardless of their location. This means more independence for customers to use their accounts and conduct transactions worldwide.



What stays active during the HDFC downtime?



Cash withdrawals: Debit and credit cards



— Withdraw cash from any ATM using HDFC Bank debit or credit card (up to a restricted amount).

— Account balance will reflect as of 7:30 pm on July 12, 2024.

Shop & Pay: Debit cards, credit cards, and UPI



— Use HDFC Bank debit or credit card at stores (up to a restricted amount).

— Make seamless online purchases with debit or credit card.

—UPI service available except from 3 am to 3:45 am and 9:30 am to 12:45 pm on July 13, 2024.



Card management



Hotlist your card

Reset your PIN

Perform other card-related activities



Merchant payments



Merchants can receive payments via cards.Updates for previous day’s payments will be available post-upgrade completion.



Services you can use



UPI (from 3:45 am to 9:30 am and 12:45 pm onwards):



— Send and receive money

— Merchant payment (QR or online)

— Balance enquiry

— Set or change pin



ATM services (same as above for UPI):



— Send and receive money

— Merchant payment (QR or online)

— Balance enquiry

— Set or change pin



Net banking & mobile banking:



— Demat, cards and loans: Only view services

— Mutual funds: Redemptions, switch, view & enquiry services, WealthFy reports, risk profile, and manage systematic section— Bill payments: New billers can be added and existing billers can be viewed



NEFT/RTGS (inward):

— Credits received (processed with a delay post-upgrade)



Debit cards (restricted limits from 3 am to 3:45 am and 9:30 am to 12:45 pm):



— Online transactions

— PoS transactions

— Cash withdrawal at ATM

— Balance enquiry on ATM

— Set or change pin

— Block or hotlist card



Credit cards:



— All credit card services & transactions



RuPay UPI credit card:



— Scan & pay and online payments (except Mobikwik & ShriramPay during specific times)



Standing instructions (post-upgrade):



— New or existing Standing Instructions via NEFT & RTGS

— Existing Standing Instructions for account to account and account to FD



WhatsApp chat-banking:



— Registration and all credit card and loan services



Prepaid forex cards & INR cards:



— ForexPlus card: Loading via HDFC Bank credit/debit card, international payments, balance enquiry at ATMs



— INR prepaid card: Loading via HDFC Bank credit/debit card, online payments, ATM cash withdrawal, balance enquiry at ATMs



One Pune Metro Card:



— Usage in Pune metro and PoS/Ecom transactions

— Loading via HDFC Bank/other bank credit card/debit card/UPI (specific times)



SmartWealth App:



— Mutual fund redemption, mutual fund switch, investment profile portfolio view & analytics, order history, CAS generation, digi passbook, reports and MyFamily



FASTag



:— Recharge via other bank net banking, HDFC Bank/other bank credit cards, other bank UPI

— Transactions at tolls for HDFC Bank FASTag users— FASTag acquiring transactions for toll operators



CBDC:



— Loading CBDC wallet through UPI with other bank accounts

— Scan & pay transactions and fund transfer from CBDC Wallet



SMS Toll-free banking:



— SMS toll-free banking registration

— Credit card services like credit card summary, reward points

— Toll-free number 18002709988 for credit card summary



Phone banking IVR:



— Credit card-related services



Services you can't use



UPI (from 3 am to 3:45 am and from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm):



— Send and receive money

— Merchant payment (QR or online)

— Balance enquiry

— Set or change pin



ATM services (same as above for UPI):



— Send and receive money

— Merchant payment (QR or online)

— Balance enquiry

— Set or change pin



Net banking & mobile banking (from 3 am to 4:30 pm):



— All services except for view services of demat, cards, loans, and mutual funds management



IMPS:



— Outward (pay) and inward (receive) fund transfer



NEFT/RTGS (Outward):



— Payout via NEFT/RTGS



Standing Instructions:



— ECS, NACH, UPI and net banking (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)



e-Mandate:



— All services (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)



WhatsApp chat banking:



— Accounts, deposit & cheque services, profile-related transactions (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)



Prepaid forex cards & INR cards:



— Loading via HDFC Bank net banking (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)



One Pune Metro card:



— Loading via HDFC Bank net banking (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)

— Loading via HDFC Bank UPI (from 3 am to 3:45 am and 9:30 am to 12:45 pm)



Smart Wealth App:



— New user registration, MPIN reset, savings account balance, mutual fund purchase, NFO purchase, book deposits, liquidate deposits, smart jars, re-balancing, model portfolio (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)



FASTag:



— Recharge via HDFC Bank net banking (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)

— Auto-recharge via standing instruction for corporate and individual customers

— Recharge via UPI from HDFC Bank account (from 3 am to 3:45 am and 9:30 am to 12:45 pm)



Merchant & Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) settlement for net banking:



— Settlement & refunds for net banking transactions (processed on Monday, July 15)



CBDC:



— Loading CBDC wallet through UPI with HDFC Bank account (from 3 am to 3:45 am and 9:30 am to 12:45 pm)



SMS toll-free banking:



— All other services (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)



Standing Instructions — new registration:



— All services (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)



Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS):



— All transactions (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)



Debit card EMI and no-swipe EMI:



— All services (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)



Phone banking IVR:



— All accounts & debit card related enquiry or services (from 3 am to 4:30 pm)