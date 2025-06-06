Home / Finance / Personal Finance / New to investing? BSE's free Nivesh Mitra app helps you learn without risk

New to investing? BSE's free Nivesh Mitra app helps you learn without risk

BSE Nivesh Mitra allows users to simulate market participation in equity and mutual funds using actual historical data, as per SEBI guidelines.

BSE
BSE Nivesh Mitra is purely educational, offering no investment advice or promotional content.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 8:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Thinking about investing in stocks or mutual funds but don’t know where to start? You’re not alone — and now you don’t have to jump in blind.
 
BSE, India’s oldest stock exchange, has launched BSE Nivesh Mitra, a free, easy-to-use learning app for anyone who wants to understand how the markets work — without actually spending real money.
 
And the best part? It’s backed by market regulator SEBI,  which means it’s completely educational, unbiased, and safe.
 
What can you do with the app?
Whether you’re a college student, a working professional, or just curious about investing, Nivesh Mitra gives you:
 
 Step-by-step guidance on how to open a demat/trading account
 
Simulated investing in stocks & mutual funds using virtual money
 
 Personalised risk profile with suggestions on how to balance your portfolio
 
 Short, clear videos on how mutual funds and markets work
 
A user-friendly dashboard to track your "investments" and practice decisions
 
 The app aims to democratize financial literacy by providing aspiring investors with a risk-free, simulation-based learning environment that mirrors real equity and mutual fund markets using virtual currency.
 
Unlike typical investment platforms, BSE Nivesh Mitra is purely educational, offering no investment advice or promotional content. The app allows users to learn how to open a trading or demat account, assess their personal risk profile, and simulate investments using historical market data. Users can explore equity and mutual funds with guided support, interactive dashboards, and a growing library of explanatory videos — all without needing an actual trading account or prior investment experience.
 
“Investor education is a key mandate for SEBI and this app forms part of a broader mission to build a financially informed population and promote responsible investing. With BSE Nivesh Mitra, we now have a practical tool that is free and accessible to all that introduces new investors to the realities of market participation without the attached risk.” said Shashi Kumar Valsakumar, Executive Director, SEBI.  
 
The app is available for free on both the Apple App Store (Nivesh Mitra on the App Store) and Google Play Store (Nivesh Mitra (Beta) – Apps on Google Play). Plans are underway to expand the platform by including other exchange-traded products in future updates.  
 
"Investor awareness and education are prime areas of focus for BSE, and BSE Nivesh Mitra is setting a benchmark on how exchanges can play a proactive role in investor education. By equipping individuals with the knowledge and confidence to navigate financial markets, the app is a contribution from the exchange in creation of a more inclusive and robust investment ecosystem," said Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO, BSE.
     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PF withdrawal decoded: Timelines, common delays, how to ensure smooth claim

Premium

All market index funds make diversified investing easy and simple

Premium

Beware if bank staff says insurance purchase mandatory for loan approval

Punjab National Bank slashes EV loan rates to 8.30% to drive green mobility

J&K raises dearness allowance by 2% for govt employees: Key details

Topics :BSE stocks

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story