New to investing? BSE's free Nivesh Mitra app helps you learn without risk

Thinking about investing in stocks or mutual funds but don’t know where to start? You’re not alone — and now you don’t have to jump in blind.

BSE, India’s oldest stock exchange, has launched BSE Nivesh Mitra, a free, easy-to-use learning app for anyone who wants to understand how the markets work — without actually spending real money.

And the best part? It’s backed by market regulator SEBI, which means it’s completely educational, unbiased, and safe.

What can you do with the app?

Whether you’re a college student, a working professional, or just curious about investing, Nivesh Mitra gives you:

Step-by-step guidance on how to open a demat/trading account Simulated investing in stocks & mutual funds using virtual money Personalised risk profile with suggestions on how to balance your portfolio Short, clear videos on how mutual funds and markets work A user-friendly dashboard to track your "investments" and practice decisions The app aims to democratize financial literacy by providing aspiring investors with a risk-free, simulation-based learning environment that mirrors real equity and mutual fund markets using virtual currency. Unlike typical investment platforms, BSE Nivesh Mitra is purely educational, offering no investment advice or promotional content. The app allows users to learn how to open a trading or demat account, assess their personal risk profile, and simulate investments using historical market data. Users can explore equity and mutual funds with guided support, interactive dashboards, and a growing library of explanatory videos — all without needing an actual trading account or prior investment experience.

“Investor education is a key mandate for SEBI and this app forms part of a broader mission to build a financially informed population and promote responsible investing. With BSE Nivesh Mitra, we now have a practical tool that is free and accessible to all that introduces new investors to the realities of market participation without the attached risk.” said Shashi Kumar Valsakumar, Executive Director, SEBI. The app is available for free on both the Apple App Store (Nivesh Mitra on the App Store) and Google Play Store (Nivesh Mitra (Beta) – Apps on Google Play). Plans are underway to expand the platform by including other exchange-traded products in future updates.