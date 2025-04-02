HDFC mutual fund starts tap-based WhatsApp service for SIP, lump sum

HDFC Asset Management Co. has launched WhatsApp-based facility that simplifies mutual fund (MF) investments for existing investors through an “intuitive, tap-based experience”.

Unlike conventional WhatsApp-based investment services that rely on text inputs, the facility called Tap2Invest offers a user-friendly, click-based interface similar to an investment app. Investors can start a systematic investment plan (SIP) or make a lump sum investment in MFs.

How to invest?

Customer should message +91-82706 82706 to avail of the facility. Tap2Invest supports multiple payment options, including UPI Autopay, net banking, and other digital modes, ensuring a seamless and flexible transaction process.

Tap2Invest is equipped with end-to-end encryption, providing investors with a safe and reliable way to manage their investments. HDFC Mutual Fund said the facility improves accessibility and ease of investing for customers.

“This new WhatsApp-based Tap2Invest service is designed to provide a seamless, tap-based experience, making it easier for investors to initiate and manage their mutual fund investments. By integrating a familiar platform like WhatsApp with a user-friendly interface, we aim to enhance accessibility and ensure that investing remains a hassle-free process for our customers,” said Navneet Munot, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Asset Management Company.

Benefits for investors:

Convenience: By leveraging a popular familiar platform like WhatsApp, HDFC Mutual Fund makes investing more accessible. Investors no longer need to download separate apps or navigate complex websites to manage their investments.

Ease of Use: The tap-based interface simplifies the investment process, reducing the complexity often associated with mutual fund transactions. This user-friendly approach encourages more people to engage in investing.

Accessibility: The service is available to existing KYC-verified investors, with plans to extend it to new investors in the future. This expansion will further make mutual fund investments accessible.

HDFC Mutual Fund’s existing KYC-verified investors can connect on WhatsApp at +91-82706 82706 for further details and to experience this revolutionary investment service.