Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Bank extend FD rates of up to 8.5% till June 30

Use: SIP Calculator Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank have extended their limited-period fixed deposit (FD) schemes, allowing depositors more time to avail of interest rates of up to 8.05 per cent. While Indian Bank maintained its existing special rates, Punjab & Sind Bank has revised its offerings by lowering interest rates on select FDs and discontinuing certain special tenures. The new deadline for the two lenders’ special FDs is now June 30, 2025.

Punjab & Sind Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank has lowered rates on its special fixed deposits and discontinued certain tenures. The deadline for its FDs has been extended to June 30 with the revised rates taking effect from April 1, 2025.

Punjab & Sind Bank has discontinued 333 day and 555 day tenures, offering FD interest rates of 77.2 per cent and 7.45 per cent, respectively.

For shorter durations, the interest rates range from 3.50 per cent for deposits maturing between 7 to 30 days, 4.00 per cent for 31 to 45 days, and 4.50 per cent for 46 to 120 days. Deposits with a tenure of 151 to 179 days offer a higher return of 6.00 per cent, while those maturing between 180 to 364 days earn 5.25 per cent. A one-year deposit fetches 6.30 per cent, whereas special tenures like 375 days and 444 days provide attractive rates of 7.25 per cent and 7.10 per cent, respectively. For longer tenures, deposits beyond one year but under three years mostly offer an interest rate of 6.00 per cent to 6.50 per cent, with specific periods such as 777 days and 999 days (non-callable) earning 6.50 per cent and 6.40 per cent, respectively.

Senior citizens (aged 60 years and above) are entitled to an additional 0.50 per cent interest on term deposits of less than Rs 3 crore for maturities of 180 days and beyond, applicable to fresh as well as renewed deposits. Furthermore, super senior citizens (aged 80 years and above) receive an extra 0.15 per cent interest on specific tenure deposits such as 333 days, 444 days, 555 days, 777 days, 999 days.

Revised w.e.f. 01/04/2025 (% p.a.) Maturity Fixed Deposit Less than Rs.3 Cr 7 - 14 Days 3.50(#) 15 - 30 Days 3.5 31 - 45 Days 4 46 - 90 Days 4.5 91 - 120 Days 4.5 121-150 Days 4.5 151 - 179 Days 6 180 – 364 Days 5.25 1 Year 6.3 >1 Years - 374 Days 6 375 Days 7.25 376 Days - 443 Days 6 444 Days 7.10($) 445 Days - <22 Months 6 22 Months (PSB Green Earth) 6.10* >22 Months-<2 Years 6 2 Years - 776 Days 6.3 777 Days 6.50($) 778 Days -998 Days 6.3 999 Days ( Callable) 6.35($) 999 Days (Non-Callable)* 6.40($) 1000 Days - < 3 Years 6.3 3 Years -< 44 Months 6 44 Months (PSB Green Earth) 6.10* >44 Months - 5 years 6 5 Y 6.5 66 Months (PSB Green Earth) 6.35* >5Y - < 66 Month 6.25 66 Month (PSB Green Earth) 6.35* > 66 Month -10Y 6.25 (#) Minimum amount of term deposit shall be Rs. 1.00 lac

($) Valid for period upto 30.06.2025 only.

(*) As Per Terms & Conditions

Indian Bank

Indian Bank continues to offer its special fixed deposit schemes: IND Supreme (300 Days) and IND Super (400 Days). These schemes provide a maximum interest rate of 8.05 per cent for super senior citizens. The bank has maintained its existing interest rates for both regular and special fixed deposits.

IND SUPER 400 DAYS -Rate of Interest (% p.a) Rate of Interest (% p.a) w.e.f 03.10.2024 Public 7.30 % Senior Citizen 7.80 % Super Senior Citizen 8.05 %

IND SUPREME 300 DAYS

Category Rate of Interest (%p.a)

Public 7.05 %

Senior Citizen 7.55 %